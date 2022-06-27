ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

5 Tips for Keeping Your Pets Safe & Calm During Fireworks Season [VIDEO]

By Angel Welsh
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cracks and pops are ringing out across the sky here in Kentucky and all over the world if I had to guess. If you have a pet you already know. Here are some tips on how to help them through the fireworks season. DOODLES DON'T LIKE FIREWORKS. Maybe I'm...

Comments / 1

Related
pawmypets.com

Woman’s pet cat is so huge people mistake him for another animal

The Maine Coon kitty weighs as much as a small child and isn’t even done growing yet. A Maine Coon kitten named Kefir is breaking all the rules when it comes to preconceived notions about cats. When most people think about cats they think about animals smaller than dogs.
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

STOP! 7 reasons not to yell at your dog

How you communicate with your dog speaks volumes about your personality and style. Unfortunately, just like with a child, your tone and volume play a large role in your dog’s development and how you bond. Yelling at your dog can make your dog nervous and fearful. Yelling also can...
PETS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
CatTime

How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash

Training your feline to tolerate using a leash could be just the ticket for any aspiring adventure cat. Here's a step by step guide. The post How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
thecheyennepost.com

Petco Love and Black Dog Animal Rescue Encourage Pet Fostering

Nonprofit organizations partner for National Foster a Pet Month to encourage more pet parents to lend a (temporary) hand or home to pets in need during busy summer season. Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.
PET SERVICES
dogstodays.com

Here’s How Dogs Express Sadness

For dog lovers, having an active, cheerful, and cheerful dog is a joy. This can indicate the dog is in good health, both physically and mentally. However, not only humans; in fact, dogs can feel sadness. Various factors can cause a dog to feel sad. Starting from a new environment,...
PETS
Phys.org

Life changed for dogs during lockdown

They are loyal companions to thousands of people. Now, research shows the lockdown experience of Britain's favorite dog breed affected their lifestyles and veterinary care. Labradors had similar levels of illness overall but went to the vet less often during the early months of the pandemic, according to a new study.
PETS
pethelpful.com

My Cats Purr and Knead Me: Why Do They Do That?

Like most people I'm curious, and interested in strange factoids. Therefore, I sometimes do research on unusual topics to find answers. I've been a cat lover since I was a kid. When I was a youngster, we had a lot of cats. I was always entertained by them and admired the fact that they were all, in some way, sassy. They truly are independent creatures, and they hardly seem domesticated. In fact, that's what distinguishes them from dogs: dogs are bred to work for people, cats are bred to look cool. So they have remained cool through the ages.
PETS
Pocono Update

July Fourth Fireworks Are Stressful For Some Pets

While the Fourth of July is an exciting holiday for every proud American, fireworks may be frightening to some of our four-legged friends. The Fourth of July is the day we take to the outdoors and celebrate the birth of American independence by participating in displays of bursting color and booming sound. This display is always a sight to see. However, for pets who don't understand what is going on, this can be an extremely frightening and stressful time for them.
PETS
Evansville Indiana Animal Rescue Closes Intake – Issues Urgent Plea For Cat Fosters

It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue has issued a desperate plea for individuals willing and able to foster cats and kittens. Kitten season is here. It's the time of year when rescues and shelters all across the country are overrun with litters of stray, abandoned, and unwanted kittens. This influx of kittens results in overpopulation in shelters and in some of them, hard decisions have to be made because of a lack of space.
pawtracks.com

5 essential off-leash rules every good pet parent should know

Dogs are naturally curious creatures, so it’s understandable that they enjoy exploring their surroundings while walking off-leash. Not only does it allow them to walk at their own pace, but it also frees both of you from inevitable entanglements with leashes. Still, there’s a lot to consider before allowing your best furry friend so much freedom.
PETS
