Have you ever wanted to the ride the scariest roller coaster in all of New York State? Take a ride on the Coney Island Cyclone. The Coney Island Cyclone is a wooden roller coaster at Luna Park in Coney Island. For those that don't know, Coney Island is located in Brooklyn. The coaster opened to the public on June 26th, 1927. The Cyclone reaches a maximum speed of 60 miles per hour. It may not be the fastest or tallest in New York, but it's one of the scariest. It reaches a maximum height of 85 feet.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO