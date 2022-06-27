Video: Rudy Giuliani Slapped on Staten Island

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after slapping former Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back on Staten Island.

Giuliani was campaigning at a ShopRite for his son Andrew when video shows Daniel Gill walking up behind him and slapping the former mayor on the back. Gill then circles around a crowd of supporters that had gathered around Giuliani and appears to say something before walking away.

Gill will be charged with second-degree assault on a person over the age of 65. Giuliani wasn’t injured.

“The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks” Andrew Giuliani said in a statement.

