Staten Island, NY

Video: Rudy Giuliani Slapped on Staten Island

By Terry Trahim
 2 days ago

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after slapping former Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back on Staten Island.

Giuliani was campaigning at a ShopRite for his son Andrew when video shows Daniel Gill walking up behind him and slapping the former mayor on the back. Gill then circles around a crowd of supporters that had gathered around Giuliani and appears to say something before walking away.

Gill will be charged with second-degree assault on a person over the age of 65. Giuliani wasn’t injured.

“The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks” Andrew Giuliani said in a statement.

Comments / 28

schell118
2d ago

lol this has to be a joke....that "slap" was considered assault ? wow.

Really?
2d ago

Well now, maybe the employee's action was a reaction to Rudy G.'a relentless attempt to over turn a free and fair election, just maybe. #FREE THE SHOPRITE EMPLOYEE

fox5ny.com

NYC mayor claims Giuliani falsely reported a crime

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants the Staten Island district attorney to investigate former Mayor Rudy Giuliani for falsely reporting a crime after an incident at a Shop Rite. Daniel Gill, 39, a Shop Rite worker, approached Giuliani from behind and slapped him on the back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Rudy Giuliani on being slapped on the back while campaigning in Staten Island: "As if a boulder hit me"

NEW YORK - A  supermarket worker was arraigned and charged with third degree assault for allegedly slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani inside a Staten Island store Sunday.The encounter was caught on video. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says he is still in a lot of pain.A criminal complaint released Monday says the 78-year-old sustained "redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body" after being hit by a supermarket employee over the weekend. "It knocked me forward a step or two. It didn't knock me down. But...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cityandstateny.com

Another Staten Island secession task force bill, really?

New York City Council Member Joe Borelli wants Staten Island to have another chance at seceding. Reactions, so far, seem to indicate he’s going to need a lot of luck making the improbable a reality. Borelli, who represents City Council District 51 encompassing Staten Island’s South Shore, introduced a...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
spectrumlocalnews.com

4 takeaways from primary night in New York

Round one of New York's primary season is now in the books, and it was a successful night for most incumbents or establishment favorites. It was marked by low turnout and held against the backdrop of polarizing issues at the U.S. Supreme Court being waged at the state level. Here...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Rudy Giuliani Assaulted, Sunday, While Campaigning for Son

Rudy Giuliani, 78, was attacked by a worker at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday, while campaigning for Andrew Giuliani, leaving the former NY City mayor shaken. NY gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani has issued the following statement:. “Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Congressman Lee Zeldin Responds to Campaign Vandalism

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- This weekend, Congressman Lee Zeldin, released the following statement after a Zeldin for New York campaign sign was vandalized with antisemitic death threats in Huntington, New York. Now, Zeldin is the Republican and Conservative Party designee for Governor. With a win, Zeldin would become the first...
HUNTINGTON, NY
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
