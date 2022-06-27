ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Greene County Supervisors to Meet Briefly Today

By Coltrane Carlson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County Board of Supervisors will meet briefly today. The Board will consider...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County July 4th Closures

Guthrie County will celebrate the Fourth of July and many offices will be closed due to holiday. The city offices in Guthrie Center, Panora and Stuart will be closed Monday. The Guthrie County Courthouse, Guthrie County Extension Office and all the post offices will be closed Monday. Guthrie Center’s Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library and Panora Library are both closed Monday.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fireworks Ordinance Reminders for Communities in Guthrie County

A reminder for Guthrie County residents of the local fireworks ordinance for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday in some of the communities. In the City of Stuart, residents are allowed to sell, purchase, and discharge fireworks from now until July 8th. Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged daily from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. until July 8th.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Did Not Take Action On EMS As Essential Service Draft

The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board did not take action on the draft resolution to declare emergency medical services in the county to be an essential service for further evaluation on the advisory committee that would have to put together. The Board approved a vacation extension request of 30 days for Chad Herron and Guy Walhovd and then approved five fireworks permits.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors Discuss Noxious Weed Destruction

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors discussed noxious weed destruction at their regular meeting Tuesday. Weed Commissioner Jim Uthe said there is an area in the County where landowners have struggled to control weeds and wanted guidance on what should be done if the County would need to take care of removing the weeds. The Board suggested mowing as the best option but Uthe said he doesn’t believe the County will need to step in at this time.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

4th of July Celebrations in Greene County

There are a couple of opportunities for some entertainment on Independence Day in Greene County. The Churdan Library is hosting a “Treats and Tunes” event on Monday. They will be serving ice cream sundaes, brownie a la modes or root beer floats for a free will donation starting at 6:30pm at the city park. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for the library’s ongoing programming and operating expenses. Then at 7pm will be a patriotic performance by the Town and Country Band also at the city park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the “Treats and Tunes” event in Churdan.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Independence Day Closure Notices in Jefferson

The 4th of July holiday is next week and there are several offices and businesses will be closed in Jefferson. The Greene County Courthouse, Jefferson City Hall, Greene County Extension Office, Greene County Community Center, Jefferson Post Office and Jefferson Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. Additionally the Jefferson Municipal Pool will be open until 4pm on July 4th and will go back to normal hours Tuesday.
JEFFERSON, IA
#Greene County Supervisors
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Conservation Receives $1 Million Grant for Recreation Trail

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) recently announced $16.5 million in grant funds and there’s one project designated in Dallas County. The Dallas County Conservation Board was announced as a recipient of the first round of the Destination Iowa Grant which awarded them $1...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mutton Bustin Registration Now Available For Dallas County Fair

With the Dallas County Fair coming up quickly on the calendar, you can now register for the mutton bustin event and there is limited space available. The Dallas County Fair Association has officially opened registrations to the first 100 kids that register for mutton bustin which will take place on Thursday, July 14th at the beginning of the rodeo at 7 p.m. Signups are for children eight and under and 80-pounds and under.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Free Meet and Greets with New Greene County Schools Superintendent

The public is invited to several free events this summer to meet the new leader of the Greene County School District. Coffee and Conversations with Superintendent Brett Abbotts will be held on Fridays throughout July and part of August as a way for the public to meet the new superintendent. The first two events will be this Friday and next Friday from 8:30-9am at the middle school cafeteria. The following two Fridays, Coffee and Conversations will be at the elementary cafeteria and the final two Fridays, July 29th and August 5th, the 30-minute informational event will be held at the high school commons. Each Coffee and Conversation will be from 8:30-9am.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center City Council Approves Library Board Appointment

The Guthrie Center City Council met Monday. The Council approved a library board appointment of Becky Carico and then approved a nuisance mowing rate of $75 per hour. The Council resolved the nuisance complaint of Jake Lake for his loud vehicle and did not take action on the sewer locate policy for previously resolving that item.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry City Council Consider Pay Application For Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements

The Perry City Council will consider approving a pay application for the wastewater treatment facility improvements at their regular meeting tomorrow. The Council will also hold a public hearing on the status of funded activities for the community development block grant response and recovery grant contract and then consider approving a pay application for phase one of the relocation of runway 14/32.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Moves Forward on Additional Hangar at Airport

The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. The meeting began with three public hearings. The first was on the plans and specifications for a water main improvement project on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the west side of the wastewater treatment plant. The second hearing was on the plans and specifications for the city hall entrance improvement project, which includes a new sidewalk and curb in front of the city hall, along with a new pedestrian ramp and front steps. The third hearing was from an update on the upper story apartment project at 200 East State Street, as part of the process for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The Council then approved all three resolutions following each of the hearings.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Schedule Of Activities For Fourth Of July In Perry

The Fourth of July Celebration in Perry on Monday will feature plenty of activities for people to take part in throughout the day. The festivities will kick off with the parade at 10 a.m. along Willis Avenue and then vendors will be in Pattee Park all day. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says another fun activity is the Perry Booster Games that will serve as a fundraiser for both the Chamber and the Perry Booster Club.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Axne Visits Dallas County Focusing On Agriculture Including Upcoming Federal Farm Bill

Iowa’s Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne visited Dallas County Wednesday to discuss various aspects of agriculture. Axne first made a stop at the Dallas County Extension Building in Adel where she discussed the upcoming federal Farm Bill with various members of the agriculture community along with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Theresa Greenfield and Iowa Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell. Axne says one of the hopes for the upcoming Farm Bill is more protections for farmers against natural disasters.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County New Opportunities Start School Supplies Drive

The Guthrie County New Opportunities is starting to take applications for school materials before the school year begins. Director Rhonda Huggins says they are starting early this year to make sure each student gets what they need before school starts in August. Huggins says they will also be taking donations of supplies that include glue sticks, scissors, wooden pencils, paper and much more.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Schools Superintendent Josh Rasmussen Discusses New Job

In late January, the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School District named Joshua Rasmussen as the new superintendent; the former Atlantic Middle School says he’s excited to get going. Rasmussen says that today is his first day on the job as the AC/GC Superintendent and he is thrilled to move into the...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Time To Register For Jam Making Basics With Dallas County Extension

Dallas County Extension is offering an online class for people to learn about making their own jam. On July 11th beginning at 6:30 p.m. the free online course will teach the basics of how to create your own jam as well as water bath canning. The course is approximately one hour long and you can choose to pay anywhere from $0-15 to participate.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

