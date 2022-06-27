Greene County Supervisors to Meet Briefly Today

The public is invited to several free events this summer to meet the new leader of the Greene County School District. Coffee and Conversations with Superintendent Brett Abbotts will be held on Fridays throughout July and part of August as a way for the public to meet the new superintendent. The first two events will be this Friday and next Friday from 8:30-9am at the middle school cafeteria. The following two Fridays, Coffee and Conversations will be at the elementary cafeteria and the final two Fridays, July 29th and August 5th, the 30-minute informational event will be held at the high school commons. Each Coffee and Conversation will be from 8:30-9am.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO