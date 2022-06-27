Greene County Supervisors to Meet Briefly Today

The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. The meeting began with three public hearings. The first was on the plans and specifications for a water main improvement project on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the west side of the wastewater treatment plant. The second hearing was on the plans and specifications for the city hall entrance improvement project, which includes a new sidewalk and curb in front of the city hall, along with a new pedestrian ramp and front steps. The third hearing was from an update on the upper story apartment project at 200 East State Street, as part of the process for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The Council then approved all three resolutions following each of the hearings.
