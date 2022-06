The City Council approved the final introduction of an ordinance at its June 27 meeting relating to moving the Public Works Department to this location as it looks forward to further development within the Mill District. The ordinance up for introduction was to execute a lease with an option to purchase for the lease and eventual purchase of a tract of land (a little over 6 acres) located at 1608 Texas Street (the old John Deere building) from John Barry Guillet for $512,500, said lease providing for a 3 year term with an option to purchase at any time during the term of the lease. The future goal is to bring other businesses to the area and make the Mill District a thriving economic corridor.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO