Lady Demons’ Roos, Hoover earn All-Louisiana softball honors
2 days ago
For the second straight season Northwestern State softball has two representatives on the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association All-Louisiana Softball Teams, released by the LSWA on Friday. First-Team All-Southland players Laney Roos and Sage Hoover each received the honor, their first all-state awards at NSU. Roos earned a spot...
Northwestern State swept the Southland Conference Steve McCarty Citizenship awards for the third time since the honor was created in 2006. Track and field sprinter Ebenezer Aggrey and softball pitcher Bronte Rhoden were selected for the honors by the league’s academic advisors, athletic directors and conference personnel. The Demons...
Anna Hobart, a sophomore at Natchitoches Central High School, was a member of the school’s Varsity Soccer Team and made the All-District 1st team as a freshman. She recently won the National Premier League Gulf States Regional Championship with her club soccer team, Cajun Rush 07G Academy (based in Lafayette). They will be competing for the National Premier League National Championship in July in Commerce City, Colorado—one of only 14 teams in the country.
Former NSU sports information director Roe enters CoSIDA Hall of Fame. When Steve Roe became the sports information director at Northwestern State University in 1980, he had no idea he was following in the footsteps of a future Hall of Famer. Nor did Roe know – or expect – he...
Inspired this spring by the Byrd High School girls bowling team knocking off the state’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs and finishing as the surprising, out-of-nowhere state runner-up, I accepted the challenge to captain a team last week in the 2022 “Surfs Up” Bowling Bash at the Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria.
High school trumpet students from Louisiana and Texas recently participated in daily masterclasses and ensemble rehearsals culminating in a performance at Northwestern State University. The students received instruction in standard university-level trumpet literature, orchestral repertoire and fundamentals of performance. NSU Associate Professor of Trumpet Galindo Rodriguez served as instructor for the week. During the performance, the students played “La Rejouissance” by G. P. Teleman and “A Bugler’s Holiday” by Leroy Anderson. Students who participated were, front row from left, Thomas Lashley of Start, Trinity Adams of Atlanta, Texas, Kaitlyn Gilleland of Plano, Texas, and Maddie Fulenchek of Melissa, Texas. On the back row are Camden Young of Sulphur, Nicholas Willy of Lake Charles, Troy Pappas of Melissa, Texas, and Uriel Sanchez of Houston.
If you have a fig tree or know someone in Louisiana who has a fig tree then they are asking the question, what am I going to do with all of these figs. The fig tree you see pictured is one of two that I have at my house. The big one is what I would call a regular fig tree. This other one that you see below is a fig tree designed to flourish in Louisiana.
As the 2022-2023 school year quickly approaches, the Natchitoches Parish School Board is proud to announce the new Principals for Provencal Elementary/Jr. High School and Lakeview Jr./Sr. High School. On Monday, June 27 the Natchitoches Parish School Board hired Diana Curtis as Principal of Provencal Elementary/Jr. High School and Karla...
The 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival has announced the addition of an interactive workshop entitled “Beginning Cajun Guitar,” which will feature instruction by Lafayette-based guitarist and songwriter Yvette Landry with support from fiddler Beau Thomas. The workshop will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 in the N-Club Room of Prather Coliseum on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Guitarists of all experience levels are encouraged to bring their instruments. Admission to the workshop is included with paid admission to the festival. The 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., on Saturday, July 23 in Prather Coliseum at 220 South Jefferson Street on the NSU campus. Admission is $10 for the entire day, $6 after 5 p.m., and free for children ages 12 and under.
(Stacker) - A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
A Louisiana junior high school was vandalized by several minors, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Photos circulating on social media show Vidalia Junior High School was ransacked, leaving piles of destruction and vulgar graffiti in the wake. “It felt like a tornado and a hurricane hit at...
3 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Smash and Grab Burglaries in Lake Charles. Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 27, 2022, that on April 2, 2021, CPSO detectives were notified of a burglary at a convenience store on Lake Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Detectives observed a gray Nissan Sentra enter the parking lot with no license plate after reviewing surveillance video from the business. The unknown male left the parking lot and later returned, throwing a stone through the window to gain entry into the business. The subject then proceeded to stuff about $4,000 worth of cigarettes into a trash can. Detectives discovered that the vehicle was registered to Nathan Johnson, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after using additional resources.
The month of June marks the beginning of a most welcome addition to the Natchitoches arts and literary scene. “Literary June” was a series of literary and poetry readings held at Natchitoches’ Storybook Café’ intended to spotlight Central Louisiana writers and poets. There were four readings throughout the month in which featured writers and poets would present their works to an audience at the café. There was also an open mic in which anyone could come up and present. The series has proved quite popular, filling the Storybook Café to capacity.
Body of One Louisiana Man Recovered, Crews Still Searching for Two More in Fatal Boating Incident. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on June 27, 2022, that their Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Livingston Parish on June 26. An update to this...
A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.
Three From Louisiana Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that shortly after 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308, about half a mile south of Louisiana Highway 3220. (Bellevue Bridge). Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Louisiana, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, Louisiana, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The wait is over. Today, Whataburger is bringing its fresh, customized burgers, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange-and-white-striped fun to its second Alexandria location at 3601 S MacArthur Dr. Now open, the restaurant honors Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with a forward-thinking...
Bodies of Two More Louisiana Men Recovered After June 26 Fatal Boating Incident. On June 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that their Enforcement Division had recovered two more bodies in their investigating into a fatal boating incident that occurred on June 26 in Livingston Parish.
As the battleground over abortion rights shifted Monday to courthouses around the country, Louisiana took center stage when a New Orleans judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a "trigger law" banning abortions and the state's three clinics announced they would resume procedures in the coming days. The clinics in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A passenger aboard the Carnival Glory cruise ship had to be medevacked Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A call went out to watchstanders of a 62-year-old man on board experiencing medical issues and was in need of higher medical care. Crews launched a...
NEW ORLEANS — Black women already face the worst maternal mortality rate in the country, according to the CDC. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, experts worry there could be even more deaths. "I think it's very important to understand that access and choice go hand-in-hand...
