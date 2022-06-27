Lady Demons’ Roos, Hoover earn All-Louisiana softball honors

The 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival has announced the addition of an interactive workshop entitled “Beginning Cajun Guitar,” which will feature instruction by Lafayette-based guitarist and songwriter Yvette Landry with support from fiddler Beau Thomas. The workshop will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 in the N-Club Room of Prather Coliseum on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Guitarists of all experience levels are encouraged to bring their instruments. Admission to the workshop is included with paid admission to the festival. The 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., on Saturday, July 23 in Prather Coliseum at 220 South Jefferson Street on the NSU campus. Admission is $10 for the entire day, $6 after 5 p.m., and free for children ages 12 and under.

