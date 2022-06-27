ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Voters in conservative Colorado county worry about nominating election denier for secretary of state

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesa County clerk Tina Peters, who has become Colorado's most prominent election denier and faces a series of legal battles after years of efforts to undermine the state's mail-in voting system, is seeking the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary to become secretary of state. But in the county on...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

CBS Denver

Campaign 2022: Pam Anderson is projected winner of Colorado Secretary of State primary race

DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County. Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%. LINK: Colorado Primary Results Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
Westword

Trumpiest Candidates on 2022 Colorado Primary Ballot

The Colorado primaries that should conclude today, June 28, differ widely in terms of suspense. The vast majority of Democrats on the ballot are either running unopposed or taking on incumbents in heavily Republican areas who'll cruise to victory this November unless they are photographed coming out of a motel with several five-year-old girls dressed like beauty-pageant contestants — and maybe even then.
NBC News

Colorado Secretary of State Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
thenewzealandtimes.com

Indicted Colorado election clerk says Lauren Boebert encouraged her to commit crimes

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.
9NEWS

Boebert faces primary challenge in western Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — In Colorado, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the most polarizing members of Congress, is trying to beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican in her primary Tuesday. Two Republican House incumbents from Mississippi are facing primary runoffs to keep their seats, including...
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts seeks applicants to fill District 19 vacancy

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Governor Pete Ricketts is looking for the next person to fill vacancy in the state legislature. The vacancy in District 19 was created by the resignation of Mike Flood after his election to represent Nebraska's first congressional district in the US House of Representatives. Applications to fill...
