ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats face rage after Roe disaster: "It feels like they couldn't care less"

By Eoin Higgins
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared at The Flashpoint on Substack. Used by permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHVub_0gN8DfBf00

Friday's landmark Supreme Court decision ending the federal right to abortion has enraged people who can get pregnant around the U.S. — and a good portion of that anger is being directed at politicians in the Democratic Party for their insufficient response.

The party's use of the decision for fundraising, and the way its supporters are blanketing social media with the assertion that voting is the only way to address the systemic failures that led to the ruling are coming in for the harshest criticism.

"My rights should not be a fundraising point for them, or a campaigning point," Zoe Warren, a protester outside the Supreme Court, told MSNBC Sunday morning. "They have had multiple opportunities to codify Roe into law over the past 20, 30, 40, 50 years — and they haven't done it."

The fury comes as the right wing in America appears to be moving quickly to cement its minoritarian control of federal and state government around the nation and Democrats, despite having control of the federal government, are doing nothing with their power.

I talked to people whose bodily autonomy could be affected by the Supreme Court ruling. Here's what they told me.

Abandonment

Texans on Friday evening chanted, "Voting blue is not enough; Democrats, we call your bluff" as Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke made his way through the crowd.

The anger over Democratic inaction has been a major component of the reactions to the end of Roe around the country. People are fed up. Jane S, a teacher in upstate New York, said she's had it with Democrats.

"I'll vote in local and state elections, but I don't give a shit about federal anymore," Jane told me.

"It's infuriating that 'defend Roe' has been a rallying cry for fundraising, but they've never seemed to take the courts seriously," Jane added. "To anyone paying attention, it's obvious that this was the Republican long game, and the Democrats were content to sit there with their heads in their asses, acting like the moment we're in would never come because of precedent or status quo or whatever."

Not everyone is going to be as lucky as Jane was.

"I'm thinking about how fortunate I am that I could get the abortion that I needed when I was 17, that I have a doctor who trusts me to make decisions about my fertility going forward, and I know I'd be stuck in the generational poverty trap if I didn't have that control," Jane told me. "If this all happened in 2004 and I was in the 'wrong state,' the Democrats would have abandoned me, as they're abandoning countless others right now."

"I just can't get behind people basically fundraising off my health"

President Biden has continually refused to even entertain the possibility of expanding the Supreme Court, the Democratic-controlled Senate won't end the filibuster to codify Roe with the narrow majority they enjoy, and promises that the party will hold hearings in July are woefully short of what's needed.

That's not going to help the people who need help now and will be denied it — 13 states have trigger bans which will go into effect within 30 days, and eight have already banned the procedure outright.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

That Democrats are asking for money at this moment is an outrage, Lauren L, a 33-year-old in Los Angeles, said. A better use of cash is to send it to local abortion and legal defense funds, whether in one's own community or in areas where people are going to face challenges around reproductive health care access.

"I just can't get behind people basically fundraising off my health — and the health and lives of other potentially pregnant people," Lauren said.

It's as if the party never actually wanted to codify the right to begin with, Rook, a 30-year-old nonbinary person in the Northeast, told me. And that doesn't bode well for the rights of trans people.

"As a trans-masc person, I also know people like me are going to be left out of the conversation entirely, despite our continued struggle to access even the most basic health care, let alone reproductive health care," they said.

"Asking us to buy into a broken system yet again"

But while that real anger is pushing people around the country to express their disgust with the party, liberals and other Democratic-supporting groups are still fired up. A CBS News poll released Sunday morning indicates that Democrats are ready to go out and vote, their levels of enthusiasm exploding after the ruling.

That doesn't necessarily translate into positive feelings about the party, however. In fact, for some people I spoke to, it was the opposite — a feeling of resignation that they would probably vote for the party on Election Day despite not having any faith in what comes next.

The party's inability to offer people anything other than empty platitudes about voting in five months is indicative of a broader laziness at the core of the institution. Democrats had ample time to prepare, Cat Becket, a 31-year-old in Chicago, told me, but aren't offering much.

"Real people are going to die because of this decision and it feels like they couldn't care less. As far as I know they haven't even bothered to frame it like that, which would at the very least bring home the reality of the situation," Becket said. "I'm for sure less likely to vote."

Becket's not alone. Brenna Miller, a 25-year-old from Boston, said that she finds the appeal to "just vote" to be remarkably tone-deaf given the gerrymandering and voter suppression in the U.S. system.

"It's like asking us to buy into a broken system yet again in the hopes it might fire itself; it won't," Miller told me.

Miller added that while she's on the fence about voting this year, she's ultimately likely to cast her ballot for the party anyway because of the federal-level sweep that looks inevitable and will deliver Republicans control of Congress.

"I feel obligated to participate in the attempted prevention of that," Miller said.

One step, not the only step

Not only is the reliance on voting and donating to Democrats an inadequate solution, it leaves out the other aspects of organizational community building and outreach. Marie Follayttar, executive director of Mainers for Accountable Leadership, told me that in her view the hair-trigger reaction from Democrats doesn't take into consideration the need for tending to and validating people who are in distress and under threat.

"Voting is one action but lacks a theory of change," she said.

Follayttar added that voting alone is not a long-term solution.

"Extracting free labor and small-dollar donations when our people are in pain is diverting funds for organizations that are doing the real work," she said.

Lack of enthusiasm

Still, for most people I spoke with, there was a general understanding that they will continue to vote, albeit strategically. There's not a lot of enthusiasm after the decades of inaction that led to this point. Christine, a 29-year-old in Lehigh Valley who works as an organizer for a group pushing to elect Democrats around the country, said she's still going to hold her nose and cast her ballot to ensure the state doesn't ban abortion.

But she's still angry about the inaction.

"I'm fucking sick of the idea that all of that work is going to mean that politicians will do anything more than a photo op," Christine told me. "They're not going to fight because they aren't the people impacted. They aren't the patients, they aren't scared about choosing between affording an abortion and affording rent."

Read more on the end of Roe and the threat to reproductive rights:

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#State Elections#Gerrymandering#The Democratic Party#The Supreme Court#Msnbc#Texans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Laura Ingraham calls for America to cut its losses with GOP establishment and more

Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Mike Lee predicts constitutional crisis, 'invasion' of Supreme Court from 'pro-abortion Left' after Roe

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the 49-year-old nationwide right to seek an abortion, raises the question: what will the Left do next?. In his recent book "Saving Nine: The Fight Against the Left’s Audacious Plan to Pack the Supreme Court and Destroy American Liberty," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who is facing two Republican challengers in his state’s primary next week, foresees radical consequences from SCOTUS' decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Democrat Senate Candidate Hit in the Face by Opponent at Abortion Rally

An abortion rights protest devolved into chaos in Rhode Island on Friday, after a state Senate candidate was apparently struck in the face by her Republican opponent. “I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent—a police officer—violently attacked me,” Democrat candidate Jennifer Rourke tweeted on Saturday morning.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

After Roe v. Wade ruling, MSNBC host rages at Dem voters: ‘We tried to tell you’

During the opening monologue of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, host Tiffany Cross railed against Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Cross claimed that the right to choose an abortion is a "human right" and that the Supreme Court is forcing the entire country to abide by "Christian doctrine." She also berated Democratic voters, saying she and her fellow pundits warned them this would happen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy