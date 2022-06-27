ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former Penn State target getting massive NIL deal with Miami

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWEWe_0gN8C8NG00

The future of the quarterback position appears to be in solid shape for Penn State in the years to come with Drew Allar joining the program in the Class of 2022, so the weekend commitment of a former recruiting target to Miami was hardly anything to get too upset over for the Nittany Lions. Jaden Rashada gave his commitment to the Hurricanes over the weekend after previously considering Penn State among his top 10 schools and making an unofficial visit to the campus last September.

But what we now know about Rashada’s commitment to Miami is that he is getting quite the sizable NIL package to go along with his commitment. According to a report from On3, Rashada has a NIL deal with Miami booster John Ruiz valued at $9.5 million , which was actually lower than the reported $11 million NIL package being offered to Rashada had he chosen to go to Florida instead.

This, of course, is the new age in college football recruiting that worries some head coaches concerned about the direction of the sport in the NIL era.

It is also another example of how the NCAA failed to provide a structure for NIL that has led to a wild market for the top high school football players to be earning more than a large number of college football head coaches in the game. Say what you will about NIL one way or the other, but the players are certainly taking full advantage of the opportunities placed in front of them.

The NCAA attempted to make it clear that NIL deals are not to be used as recruiting tools, but there is no getting around that is exactly the case unfolding before our very eyes. And because the NCAA waited too long before waving the white flag on the entire situation, these are the types of stories that are going to continue flooding the college football recruiting space.

As a long-time supporter of players being able to capitalize on their own name, image, and likeness and having more power to decide where they will play, I am perfectly fine with what is happening. But it continues to drive home the point that the NCAA had an opportunity to figure this out in a way that works for both the players and the college football programs, and they failed to properly do so. Advantage: the players.

List

Twitter reacts to latest Penn State four-star commitment in Class of 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTHyO_0gN8C8NG00

Related

Alan Zemaitis helping Penn State make program recruiting history

Carl Nassib partnering with Trevor Project for Pride Month

LOOK: Saquon Barkley looks RIPPED in Giants offseason workout

Where is Penn State in ESPN's future top 25?

Penn State adds four-star safety DaKaari Nelson to Class of 2023

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State adds another 2023 commitment to its class

Penn State has been red-hot in putting together its 2023 recruiting class across the past couple of weeks, and Tuesday that Nittany Lions added another name to the list. Ryan Backer, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound kicker/punter from Kennett, announced his commitment. He will join the program as a preferred walk-on. “After...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘I Really Feel Like I Earned This one’: 2024 QB Maj Jones Talks Penn State Offer

Samaj “Maj” Jones, a Class of 2024 QB, isn’t a big college football fan. But the Philadelphia native knows all about Penn State, admires the program’s tradition and, as any high school player would be, was ecstatic when offensive coordinator Mike Yuricich offered him a scholarship to play there Friday, June 17, two days after Jones attended Penn State’s Elite Showcase III.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
State College

Former Penn State Basketball Player Accused of Knocking Man Unconscious During Downtown State College Altercation

A former Penn State men’s basketball player is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after he allegedly punched a man unconscious during a fight in downtown State College. According to a criminal complaint filed by State College police on Friday afternoon, 21-year-old former Nittany Lion forward Jevonnie Scott and 32-year-old Antwine Scarborough engaged in a mutual fight at about 2:30 a.m. on March 20 in the area of 118 S. Garner St.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Mayfield Restaurant moving location to Capitol Hotel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Mayfield Restaurant in Hollidaysburg is already upgrading its location after opening in November 2020. The American restaurant is moving up the street to the old Capital Hotel on Allegheny Street. The new location will triple its number of seating of 26 and will feature a bar downstairs. Owner Maddy Martinsen said […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
State College

Regional Tire and Auto Repair Chain Looking to Open in Former Sears Service Center

A regional chain of tire and auto service shops is looking to breathe new life into the former Sears Auto Center next to the Nittany Mall. Bloomsburg-based Steve Shannon Tire and Auto and mall owner Nittany Centre Realty recently requested approval from College Township to subdivide the lot at 183 Shiloh Road, where Sears Auto operated from 1998 until it closed in December 2019.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruiz
WTAJ

Police search after credit cards stolen, used from Altoona TJ Maxx

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking to identify two suspects after a person’s credit card was stolen from TJ Maxx and used across the parking lot at Sam’s Club. The Allegheny Township Police Department said the theft happened on June 13 at around 3:30 p.m. at TJ Maxx on Old Route 220 in the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

One killed in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after a house fire broke out in Johnstown Sunday night. The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. on June 26, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire began on a stove top at a home on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Contractor accused of stealing deposits, faces 37 fraud charges

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Attorney General’s office said a Lycoming County contractor was charged with 37 felonies on Tuesday after taking multiple deposits and not doing the work. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Michael Bloom of Williamsport took $86,110 in security deposits from six different people, and in exchange, he was supposed to install […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Players#Nil#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Recr
abc23.com

Fatal Cambria County Accident

A crash happened this weekend in Cambria County during Thunder in the Valley. This is the scene around 4:20 Saturday afternoon in the interchange between the Johnstown Expressway and Route 219 southbound in Richland Township. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees tells us 54 year old Mark Buckley of Shippensburg and...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy