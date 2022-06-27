Former Penn State target getting massive NIL deal with Miami

The future of the quarterback position appears to be in solid shape for Penn State in the years to come with Drew Allar joining the program in the Class of 2022, so the weekend commitment of a former recruiting target to Miami was hardly anything to get too upset over for the Nittany Lions. Jaden Rashada gave his commitment to the Hurricanes over the weekend after previously considering Penn State among his top 10 schools and making an unofficial visit to the campus last September.

But what we now know about Rashada’s commitment to Miami is that he is getting quite the sizable NIL package to go along with his commitment. According to a report from On3, Rashada has a NIL deal with Miami booster John Ruiz valued at $9.5 million , which was actually lower than the reported $11 million NIL package being offered to Rashada had he chosen to go to Florida instead.

This, of course, is the new age in college football recruiting that worries some head coaches concerned about the direction of the sport in the NIL era.

It is also another example of how the NCAA failed to provide a structure for NIL that has led to a wild market for the top high school football players to be earning more than a large number of college football head coaches in the game. Say what you will about NIL one way or the other, but the players are certainly taking full advantage of the opportunities placed in front of them.

The NCAA attempted to make it clear that NIL deals are not to be used as recruiting tools, but there is no getting around that is exactly the case unfolding before our very eyes. And because the NCAA waited too long before waving the white flag on the entire situation, these are the types of stories that are going to continue flooding the college football recruiting space.

As a long-time supporter of players being able to capitalize on their own name, image, and likeness and having more power to decide where they will play, I am perfectly fine with what is happening. But it continues to drive home the point that the NCAA had an opportunity to figure this out in a way that works for both the players and the college football programs, and they failed to properly do so. Advantage: the players.

List

Twitter reacts to latest Penn State four-star commitment in Class of 2023

Related

Alan Zemaitis helping Penn State make program recruiting history

Carl Nassib partnering with Trevor Project for Pride Month

LOOK: Saquon Barkley looks RIPPED in Giants offseason workout

Where is Penn State in ESPN's future top 25?

Penn State adds four-star safety DaKaari Nelson to Class of 2023

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .