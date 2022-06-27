ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Lower temperatures, higher rain chances this week

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we were dealing with record heat across parts of the ArkLaTex. After the 105 we saw Sunday afternoon we are tracking cooler weather to start off the new week thanks to a weak...

www.ksla.com

KSLA

One last day of comfy weather across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After a wonderful Tuesday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking one last day of low humidity before tropical moisture starts moving into the region, first this evening and then continuing all the way into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible later today across the southern third of the viewing area as the moisture starts to creep in. That moisture will continue to move in the rest of the week, and we are expecting very humid weather along with scattered showers and storms Thursday through Sunday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with these scattered storms as they move through. After a wet weekend the 4th of July is trending drier, but still very humid. In the tropics, PTC 2 is still poised to become Bonnie, likely on Thursday, and the disturbance in the Gulf now has a 40% chance of becoming a weak tropical system before moving inland on Thursday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Seasonably hot and humid this week with rain chances at times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our stretch of triple digit heat has ended for now, but it’s still going to be a bit hot and humid this week. Not much rain is expected through midweek, but our chances for showers and storms will start picking up on Thursday and will last through the start of the 4th of July weekend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bridge to be demolished on Caddo Lake; expect loud noises

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are beginning to demolish the underwater supports of the LA 1 bridge going over Caddo Lake. Area businesses and residents should expect loud noises on Wednesday, June 29, starting at 12 p.m. The demolition is one part of an $18.2 million project, which will...
CADDO PARISH, LA
redriverradio.org

Boating Accidents Resulting In Drownings Are On The Rise

PREVENTABLE TRAGEDY - Recent drownings making the news reflect a disturbing trend: a big jump in boating deaths that experts say can be easily prevented. It was reported that Shreveport City Marshall Charlie Caldwell drowned when fell off a boat near Destin, Florida, reports say he wasn’t wearing a life-vest. Closer to home, Texas State park officials reports three deaths at Lavon Lake last weekend – all these could have been prevented if the victims were wearing life jackets. Cody Jones is the boating law administrator for Texas Parks and Wildlife.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Road reopened after wind damage, fire in Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police announced late Sunday night that Greenwood-Mooringsport Rd. is open again after high winds knocked a tree into a power line, causing a grass fire earlier in the evening. Officials say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday just north of McGee Rd. The...
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

Wing Ding 43rd convention coming to Shreveport; expect thousands of motorcycles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the first time ever The Gold Wing Road Rider’s Association(TGWRRA) is hosting its annual Wing Ding convention in Shreveport, La. Designed to showcase some of Honda’s finest touring motorcycles, the convention is expected to bring thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from abroad. According to area leaders, the event is expected to bring an economic boost to the area. The convention will be going on from June 28 to July 2.
SHREVEPORT, LA
thelocalpalate.com

Press Play on a Getaway with Local Flavor

Summertime is road trip time—and road trips mean treating yourself to the local flavors and specialties you just can’t get at home. That’s why you’ll want to hit the road for Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana. You’ll have no trouble finding what to do in Shreveport when you arrive—the place is famous for its endless outdoor activities and fun riverfront casinos. But let’s be honest: The best part of any road trip is the dining! Fortunately, Shreveport-Bossier has an eclectic dining scene you’ll love exploring. Here are just four stops you’re going to want to make:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier to welcome almost 4,000 motorcyclists this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Visit Shreveport-Bossier is getting ready to welcome almost 4,000 motorcycle enthusiasts for the Goldwing Road Rider’s Association (GWRRA):Wing Ding 43 Annual Conference to be held at the Shreveport Convention Center through Saturday. This will be the first time the event has been held in Louisiana and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 injured in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together evidence in an overnight shooting in Shreveport. The call came in about 12:30 a.m. Police found one person shot at a gas station near W. 70th and Buncombe Road. That victim, who had been shot twice in the arm, was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear at this time exactly where the shooting happened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

United Way given $10,000 grant from Brookshire’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Grant funds will sponsor more than 300 children in northwest Louisiana for an entire year and provide free books. United Way of Northwest Louisiana(UWNWLA) has been awarded a $10,000 grand from Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy for their Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on June 28. Through the Imagination Library program, one book will be delivered to children’s homes once each month. Children enrolled from the beginning of the program will own a small library of 60 books by the time they enter kindergarten, at no cost to their families. In total over 3,600 free books will go to local children.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Man seriously injured in Sunset Acres crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a crash in the Sunset Acres neighborhood that left a man in critical condition. Just before 8:00 p.m., police and emergency medical services were called to the intersection of Jewella Ave. and W 70th St. Officers say they believe the man was speeding south on Jewella Ave when he hit the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, then hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Explosion and Fire Rocks DeSoto Parish

An explosion and fire in DeSoto Parish shook a small community in DeSoto Parish. It happened on the Catuna Road just off of Highway 171 Monday morning. A natural gas pipeline exploded and burst into flames which could be seen for miles. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office evacuated nearby residents...
SHREVEPORT, LA
sbmag.net

SB WEDDINGS – Kallie Bethard & Tyler Rash

Allie Robyn Bethard of Coushatta and Tyler Rash of Shreveport were united in marriage on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at half-past six o’clock in the evening at First United Methodist Church in Coushatta. Kallie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edgerton Bethard. Tyler is the son of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Minden Mayor Terry L. Gardner dead at 68

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden confirmed on June 28 that Mayor Terry L. Gardner died from complications related to his recent cancer diagnosis. Below is the information from the City of Minden’s Facebook page:
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who crashed into several trees has lost his life. On June 28, a man possibly had a medical emergency while driving in the 6600 block of Jewella Avenue near W 70th Street. He ran over the median and crashed into several trees. The man...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Vivian Car Accident Leaves Bicyclist Dead

Caddo deputies are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead in Vivian on Tuesday (6/28/22) night. Caddo deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of North Pine Street just after 7 p.m.. Upon arrival they found a lifeless bicyclist that was hit by a car. The driver of the car remained at the crash site and was interviewed by deputies.
VIVIAN, LA
KSLA

VA clinic construction nears completion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Construction of the Veterans Administration clinic in Texarkana, Texas, is nearing completion. It is one of three outreach clinics under the umbrella of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The new clinic will replace the one in Texarkana, Ark. Officials said the new location...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Search continues for missing Shreveport woman Savannah Hale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search continues for a 22-year-old Savannah Hale, missing now for almost two months, and her family is not giving up. “I know my sister. We’re best friends. Like we’ve been close forever, our who lives and she wouldn’t just pick up and leave,” said Savannah’s older sister, Kirsten Hale.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Chick-Fil-A to host ‘Daddy-Daughter Date Night’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dads looking for one on one time with their darling daughters can go to Chick-Fil-A. The store at 7010 Youree Drive is hosting a Daddy-Daughter Date Night starting at 5 p.m. on July 30. “This event has been popular for years with our local families for...
SHREVEPORT, LA

