Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO