New York City, NY

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/27/22

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood gravy, was that a series. If you’re an pessimist, then you can say that the Yankees never had a lead beyond the results of two pitches and should be extremely thankful for a split. If you’re an optimist, then you can point to the fact that the Yankees fought hard...

www.pinstripealley.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Pinstripe Alley

Four takeaways from the series against the Astros

This past weekend was by far the Yankees’ biggest series of the season, punctuated by the biggest hit of the season to cap off the biggest win of the season. To come away with a series split as part of a larger 9-4 run against the Rays, Blue Jays, Rays, and Astros is as well as any team could hope to do. And the fact that they had very real chances to win those four losing contests is a testament to how special this team is.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Athletics vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, June 29 (A's Can't Keep Yankees Lineup Down)

It’s Wednesday and that means we can finally close out this series between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. Don’t get me wrong, as a Yankee fan I’m happy to watch them beat up on bad teams. But, it doesn’t make for the most entertaining viewing experience when the best team in baseball goes up against the worst. The A’s did put up a fight in Game 1, but eventually fell to the Bronx Bombers 9-5. I can’t say I expect this game to go any different as the Yankees look to continue dominating the league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays, Twins strike early and often

While it was not quite as dramatic as Sunday’s game, the Yankees required another late inning comeback to beat the Athletics in their series opener in the Bronx. After falling behind 5-1, they clawed their way back, and eventually took the lead in a six-run seventh inning that saw multiple catcher’s interference calls and big RBI hits from Josh Donaldson, Jose Trevino, and Marwin Gonzalez. The victory took the Yankees to a remarkable 23-20 record in game where they’ve trailed at some point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Trade for Reynolds

Yanks will lose Gallo, either by trade or in FA. This year is All In so be proactive, give up what it takes and trade for Reynolds. https://empiresportsmedia.com/new-york-yankees/yankees-rumors-pirates-star-outfielder-bryan-reynolds-a-potential-fit-to-replace-gallo/. Then go get a #2 like Castillo. Houston series reminded us all that good pitching beats good hitting.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

How Gerrit Cole varies his approach against his former team

Pitching against one’s former team has to be difficult — there are emotions involved with facing players you once shared a clubhouse with, and theoretically, the coaching staff should have more of a book on how you approach hitters and your weaknesses than any other. Gerrit Cole has...
HOUSTON, TX
Aroldis Chapman
Ryan
Pinstripe Alley

Oswald Peraza’s recent play has the Yankees’ hopes up

Just like Anthony Volpe’s bat has been coming around in the past month at Double-A Somerset, a similarly positive development has happened with fellow shortstop Oswald Peraza in Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Slow starts aside, the Yankees’ top prospects are giving the club reason to be excited. Peraza’s full-season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 9, A’s 5: Do not give free outs to the 2022 Yankees

For a little while there, the A’s had some hope. They led the Yankees, 5-1, and even after giving back a couple, they still carried a two-run advantage into the seventh inning. However, there are very good reasons why New York began Monday with 28 more wins than Oakland, and they emerged in that fateful seventh. A combination of bad pitching, defensive miscues, and key Yankees hits led to a six-run frame as the Bombers came back to beat the A’s, 9-5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/28/22

MLB.com | Thomas Harrington & Nick Aguilera: With three days left in the first phase of All-Star Game voting, Aaron Judge is shockingly the top vote-getter in the American League, and both Jose Trevino and Giancarlo Stanton will likely find themselves advancing to phase two, the runoff round (Judge can skip this if he gets more votes than any other AL player). Perhaps the most interesting case for the Yankees is that of Anthony Rizzo, who trails the Mariners’ Ty France by over 107,000 votes for runner-up at first base, but France just landed on the IL, opening a possible runoff slot for New York’s favorite lefty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Nbc Sports California#Yankee Stadium#Pinstripe Alley 6 27 22#Mvp#Hall Of Famer#Oakland Athletics Time
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees fans make predictions on All-Stars and win totals

On Friday, Pinstripe Alley collaborated with SB Nation Reacts to poll Yankees fans on a couple matters regarding the state of the incredible 2022 team. The MLB All-Star Game is only three weeks away, so we were curious about how many Yankees would be heading to Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. We also wanted to follow up on a May poll about the ballclub’s win total.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Jays feast on exposed BoSox to walk off

I’m always scared of trap series. I’m not sure what it is, but I partially blame it on the 2005 Yankees (one of my favorite teams in high school), inexplicably going 8-11 against a terrible Devil Rays team that lost 95 games. So even though there was little reason to seriously worry about the best team in baseball (the 2022 Yankees) dropping a home series to the worst team in baseball (the 2022 A’s), the fear lingered in the back of my mind. I didn’t think that they would actually lose to Oakland, but the thought existed!
CLEVELAND, OH
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Aaron Judge (6/23 and 6/26)

This past week was highlighted by countless amazing at-bats from the New York Yankees. There was Aaron Hicks’ game-tying three-run home run in the ninth inning on Thursday and Anthony Rizzo’s unbelievable 16-pitch base on balls against Framber Valdez. I was ready to write about both of these at-bats, but when it came down to it I thought showing the well-deserved love to Aaron Judge’s two walk-offs could not be passed up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Civil War roots of the bullpen

In its most basic form, the term “bullpen” refers to the physical location where the team’s relief pitchers warm up prior to entering the game. Typically, this area is a fenced-off section beyond the outfield fence, although occasionally it can be found in foul territory down the outfield lines. From here, this physical location has over time lent its name to two related terms. By metonymy — a figure of speech in which one thing takes on the name of something closely related to it — it has become the collective name for a team’s group of relief pitchers (for example, the Yankees’ bullpen). Additionally, because they often take place in the bullpen, the scheduled throwing that a starting pitcher does in between starts or that a rehabbing pitcher does as part of his rehab is often called a bullpen.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Giancarlo Stanton’s weird June has shown some encouraging signs

Giancarlo Stanton has been good this season, and is about as important as anyone in this Yankee lineup. The slugger has swatted 18 home runs in 61 games, and has hit for a 138 wRC+ thus far. Those are great numbers, and solidly in line with the recent production we have seen from Stanton for the Yankees. In June, he has maintained this general level of production, while seemingly dealing with struggles in other aspects at the plate. Though his batting average would make it look as if this has been a rough month for Stanton, the overall production has still been there. There even may be some encouraging signs, as he is making his contact worthwhile, and hasn’t sacrificed his approach at the plate.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

How much can the Yankees trust Aroldis Chapman, post-IL stint?

It feels felt Aroldis Chapman had barely contributed for the Yankees this year before going down with an Achilles injury on May 24th. Even when he has played in 202, it has been with the type of mediocre verve that fits a middle reliever. To wit, he has a perfectly fine basic stat line of 6 runs allowed in 14 innings pitched with a 3.86 ERA. Those numbers are not terrible, but they certainly could be a whole lot better.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, A’s 1: Sears solid, offense does just enough to win

Even with the Yankees flying higher than they have in any season since 1998, the average pessimistic fan could be forgiven for their uneasy thoughts about the scheduled matchup on Tuesday night. New York would be starting a pitcher in JP Sears who’s spent most of his time in the minor leagues, and they would have to handle Oakland’s Frankie Montas — perhaps the lone All-Star on the A’s roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Michael King and Clarke Schmidt have opened up the Yankees’ roster flexibility

Not many teams are afforded the opportunity to put clear-cut major league starting pitchers in their bullpen. It takes a few different things working out all at the same time. The first factor is pitching depth, and I’m not just talking a bunch of pitchers worthy of being on a major league roster. I’m talking a full rotation, bullpen, and upper-level minor league’s worth of good pitchers. The second is health — you never know what might happen with pitching. Everybody can do down at the same time or everybody can be healthy at the same time. The last factor is coaching/player development. You have to know what players can work in what situations and make sure all parties involved understand what each pitcher brings to the table.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

