He hits, and he hits, and he hits, a seemingly endless parade of lashes to left field and peas up the chute and bolts yanked to right, and it all looks so easy, so natural, so elementary to Luis Arraez -- like he's playing a different game than everyone else. Just look at him: hunched over in the batter's box, short and squat, ready to unspool his compact swing -- on pitches north and south, east and west, inside the strike zone and out, fast, slow and in between -- and feather a line drive to some unpatrolled square foot among the 120,000 or so that comprise a baseball field.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO