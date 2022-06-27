ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Heartbreaking Story of One Woman Who Was Forced to Surrender a Baby Before Roe

By Ann Fessler
Cover picture for the articleDuring oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization back in December, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said that since people could, in 2022, easily make arrangements to relinquish their babies, “pregnancy and parenthood” were no longer part of the “same burden.” This idea that surrendering a baby is newly easy,...

My Mother’s Abortion Saved My Life

A few years ago, I had a frank conversation regarding abortion with one of my childhood friends. We’d lost contact with each other, but I always remembered Jessica (not her real name) as a sweet girl with dimples and a fantastic smile. Her mother had been a bit of a hippie, so I’d always assumed Jessica would follow that route: charity work at food banks and protests against Big Agra, different varietals of kombucha fermenting in her basement.
My Daughter’s Doctors Are in Uncharted Territory

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Our 17-year-old daughter has a chronic illness that kids rarely used to survive. We’re so happy that medicine is catching up rapidly and now there are starting to be lots of people who are living in remission well into adulthood, but it’s very new.
The Teenage Victims of Abortion Bans

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. What does it feel like to be a teenager forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy? Evidence suggests it can trigger a severe mental health crisis. In El Salvador, for example, where abortion is completely banned, teen pregnancy has emerged as a leading cause of suicide: According to a 2014 study, hundreds of pregnant girls there die by suicide annually.
My Sister Is Caving Under Our Parents’ Pressure

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My little sister is really talented at a lot of things and has always had a lot of hobbies and puts a lot of work into them. When sports started up this last year she got scouted at a basketball game for this scholarship/enrichment program for underprivileged kids on native reservations, and they said she had the potential to get a full ride to university and to even get her school team sponsored. Since then, she’s been under pressure to practice all the time, diet and exercise like an athlete, and live for basketball. She always liked basketball, but it was one of her many interests, and now that she’s training all the time she barely has time for her other hobbies, or even friends outside the team. I saved up for a year to buy her a good quality artist’s tablet for her birthday, and she was so excited to get it. She relied on the art supplies from school previously, and we don’t always have the budget to replenish school supplies on the rez, and this way she can draw as much as she wants and share her art online more easily.
Is the Supreme Court Coming for Marriage Equality Next?

In the final Pride month special episode, Bryan and Christina talk with Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern. They assess what the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the case that swept away Roe v. Wade, might mean for LGBTQ rights. Should we really be worried about marriage equality? Given Americans’ purported love of privacy, is there any way that the right to same-sex intimacy, protected in Lawrence v. Texas, might now come under attack? Mark helps the hosts find hope, slim though it might be, amid the cruelty of the Dobbs decision.
Supporting My Nonbinary Teen

On this episode: Elizabeth is joined by Slate’s Rebecca Onion to process the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade. Then, Elizabeth is joined by Dr. Joseph Currin. He is a licensed psychologist and assistant professor who specializes in identity development and sex education. They tackle questions listeners had specifically geared towards teens. This is part one of the teen questions. Be sure to tune into Thursday’s episode for part two.
What Is Your Experience inPost-Roe America?

To understand the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday, we want to hear from individuals seeking reproductive care across the country. We want to know how these laws are affecting real people, in real time. We want to know what creative workarounds you’ve figured out or the lengths you’ve had to go to access care. We want to know how you’re being treated in hospitals and clinics. We want to hear from you.
