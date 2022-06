SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With stronger southern breezes, Siouxland has remained warmer overnight with temperatures reported in the 50’s and 60’s. This is just a preview of the temps that will be seen today as we expect a rise into the 80’s and 90’s through the region. Winds will be shifting through the daytime as the winds will increase slightly with clear conditions through the daytime.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO