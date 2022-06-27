ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Being a Therapist on Social Media Can Be a Little Traumatic

By Lindsay Lee Wallace
Slate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. “For a while,” says Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counselor with a warm, affirming demeanor who shares mental health information on TikTok, “I was in it for the...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

What Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy Is Not

Let's begin with what REBT is: a comprehensive approach to psychotherapy based on Dr. Albert Ellis's pioneering work in its theory and practice. Beginning in 1956, Ellis changed the course of the psychotherapy movement from traditional therapy to the now widely practiced cognitive-behavioral therapies. Since REBT's inception, Ellis has written...
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

Healing From Trauma Means Dealing With Disgust

Irene recently came to therapy because her anxiety had been revving up, resulting in sleepless nights, difficulty concentrating, and isolating. “I can’t tolerate all of the meanness in the world,” she said. For years, she had been markedly distressed by the political climate, and the recent war in Ukraine has made that worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Common Effects of Complex Relational Trauma

"Relational trauma" is a term used to describe the aftermath of abuse, neglect, maltreatment, or abandonment within a relationship. Experiencing childhood abandonment can affect how a person sees themselves and the type of relationship they believe they "deserve." Adults who experienced childhood relational trauma commonly trace the origins of their...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Psych Centra

Navigating Life with a Schizophrenic Mother

Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that can present challenges for family members. A mental health diagnosis affects not only the individual but their loved ones, too. If you’re the child of a mother who lives with schizophrenia, there are several specific challenges you may face. Language matters.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Desperate couple with long Covid planned suicide as ‘neglected’ sufferers struggle

Patients with long Covid are growing increasingly depressed – and even suicidal – due to a lack of support and care, experts and campaign groups have warned.Research has shown that anxiety and depression are much more prevalent in people suffering from persistent coronavirus symptoms than the general public, while polls point to a rise in suicidal ideations among patients.Long Covid symptoms are adversely affecting the everyday lives of 1.4 million people, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics, with 398,000 reporting that their ability to undertake normal activities had been “limited a lot”.And an informal survey of...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapists#Social Isolation#Mental Health Counselor#Traumatic#Slate#Arizona State University#Therapyjeff#Tiktoker#Buzzfeed News
verywellhealth.com

Stress vs. Anxiety: What Are the Differences?

Stress refers to your physical and psychological response to demands, difficulties, or challenges. Common symptoms of stress include muscle tension, rapid heartbeat, excessive sweating, irritability, and difficulty breathing. Anxiety involves feelings of fear, worry, and/or dread in anticipation of possible danger or a negative outcome. Like stress, anxiety can cause...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Some People Get More Anxious When They Try to Relax

Relaxation is analogous to "tapping the brakes" of our nervous system's fight-or-flight response. Not every relaxation methods will work for every individual. Some people paradoxically get more anxious when they try to relax. Relaxation training is one of the very first scientifically validated methods of psychological treatment (e.g., Wolpe &...
HEALTH
Slate

Pronoun Panic

Danny Lavery welcomes Noah Zazanis, an epidemiologist, writer, and prison abolitionist living in Queens, NY. His writing can be found in The New Inquiry, Pluto Press’ Transgender Marxism anthology, and Obstetrics & Gynecology (“The Green Journal”). Lavery and Zazanis tackle two letters. First, from someone hesitating on...
QUEENS, NY
Slate

The Heartbreaking Story of One Woman Who Was Forced to Surrender a Baby Before Roe

During oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization back in December, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said that since people could, in 2022, easily make arrangements to relinquish their babies, “pregnancy and parenthood” were no longer part of the “same burden.” This idea that surrendering a baby is newly easy, and that this ease is an argument for eliminating abortion rights, made it into Samuel Alito’s final opinion, issued on Friday: “A woman who puts her newborn up for adoption today has little reason to fear that the baby will not find a suitable home.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
technologynetworks.com

Using Virtual Reality in Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy With Agnieszka Sekula

Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy (PAP) is under investigation for its potential in treating psychiatric conditions. A recent paper published by academics, Agnieszka Sekula and Dr. Prash Puspanathan, outlined how virtual reality (VR) might be incorporated into aspects of the PAP process. In this Teach Me In 10 episode we are joined by...
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

My Sister Is Caving Under Our Parents’ Pressure

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My little sister is really talented at a lot of things and has always had a lot of hobbies and puts a lot of work into them. When sports started up this last year she got scouted at a basketball game for this scholarship/enrichment program for underprivileged kids on native reservations, and they said she had the potential to get a full ride to university and to even get her school team sponsored. Since then, she’s been under pressure to practice all the time, diet and exercise like an athlete, and live for basketball. She always liked basketball, but it was one of her many interests, and now that she’s training all the time she barely has time for her other hobbies, or even friends outside the team. I saved up for a year to buy her a good quality artist’s tablet for her birthday, and she was so excited to get it. She relied on the art supplies from school previously, and we don’t always have the budget to replenish school supplies on the rez, and this way she can draw as much as she wants and share her art online more easily.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

The Teenage Victims of Abortion Bans

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. What does it feel like to be a teenager forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy? Evidence suggests it can trigger a severe mental health crisis. In El Salvador, for example, where abortion is completely banned, teen pregnancy has emerged as a leading cause of suicide: According to a 2014 study, hundreds of pregnant girls there die by suicide annually.
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Tripping Through Motherhood: How Some Women Are Using Ketamine to Treat Postpartum Depression

After her youngest child was born, Sam* struggled to find any joy in motherhood. “I felt like a ghost,” she says. At her lowest point Sam fantasized about getting in her car and leaving her baby forever. “When I couldn’t tell myself confidently that I wouldn’t get in the car and drive away and never come back, I told my partner and called psychiatrists, begging for help.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Loss, Dissociation, and Trauma in "The Lifted Veil"

Pierre Janet's theory of dissociation claimed that a "fixed idea" arising from emotional shock or trauma splits off from general consciousness. According to Janet, the interjection of this fixed idea into general consciousness leads to dissociative episodes. In Part 1 of this series, I explored how George Eliot’s The Lifted...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about travel anxiety

People may feel anxious about traveling for various reasons. For example, the stress of planning a journey, traveling in enclosed planes or trains, or visiting new, unfamiliar places can lead to anxiety symptoms. Although travel anxiety is not an officially diagnosed mental health issue, it can be severe enough to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

My Journey as a Writer and Former Mental Health Professional Living With ADHD

I have been living with Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder for decades. I consider my battles as much a gift as an inconvenience. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no medical advice herein.

Comments / 0

Community Policy