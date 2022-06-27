Midland teenager killed in shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Midland apartment complex. Midland Police say...www.cbs7.com
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Midland apartment complex. Midland Police say...www.cbs7.com
Just HORRIBLE someone so young dies this way! Much sympathy to his family left behind, especially his Mother!!!! ✝ 🙏
Apparently he was involved with drugs. Since I lived in the same apartment he was always doing deals late at night. It was only a matter of time.
Comments / 7