ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roe v. Wade remains a lightning rod: CBS News Flash June 27, 2022

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRallies for and against the Supreme Court's historic decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Trump-backed Rep. Mary Miller says at rally that overturning Roe v. Wade is a "victory for White life"; campaign says she misspoke

At a rally with former President Trump on Saturday, Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois applauded the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying it was a "historic victory for White life in the Supreme Court." Her campaign immediately responded, saying it was an error and she meant to say "a historic victory for right to life by the Supreme Court."
ILLINOIS STATE
TMZ.com

Brittney Griner Appears In Russian Court With Shackles On Wrists

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Monday for an important hearing in her drug case ... and while she looked to be in good shape, she was flanked by multiple security guards and had shackles on her wrists. The Phoenix Mercury center -- who had previously...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
World War II
MSNBC

The 5 events that led to the demise of Roe v. Wade

As recently as 2015, most Americans not only supported reproductive rights, they saw no real need to be concerned about those rights’ disappearance. After all, even Republicans kept telling voters that Roe v. Wade‘s future was not in jeopardy. Even as leading progressive voices tried to raise alarm...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Celebrities react to Roe v. Wade being overturned: ‘I’m absolutely terrified’

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade on Friday. For nearly 50 years, Roe guaranteed a person's constitutional right to seek an abortion. By overturning Roe v. Wade, SCOTUS has handed power to individual states, allowing state legislatures to determine out their own abortion laws. According to CNBC, nearly half of the country is now expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Dr. Jill Biden on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: "This decision was so unjust"

In her first public comments on the issue since the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion on Friday, first lady Dr. Jill Biden slammed the 6-3 decision by the justices to uphold a Mississippi ban and overturn Roe vs. Wade. "This decision was so unjust — and so devastating," she told CBS News in an interview in Madrid, where she is traveling for a NATO summit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CBS News

491K+
Followers
58K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy