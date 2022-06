A member of the New York State bar was suspended for two years on Tuesday after an intermediate-level appellate court held that she neglected client matters in several cases. Pamela S. Roth was accused of professional misconduct stemming from her representation of seven clients in January of 2021. The Attorney Grievance Committee for New York and Roth then jointly moved for a discipline by consent under which she would admit to certain facts and receive a two-year suspension.

LAW ・ 19 HOURS AGO