Congress & Courts

Supreme Court’s Roe Ruling Tees Up Fight Over Abortion Pills

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion rights sets the stage for conservative states to drastically limit access to a pill used to end early pregnancies. The ruling is likely to make abortion illegal in half the country and puts the authority to regulate the procedure back in the hands...

Elite Daily

AOC Called Out Democratic Leaders Whose Response To Abortion Laws Is Just "Go Vote"

Ever since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, people across the country have been voicing their opinions on the decision. Many politicians and celebrities took a strong stance against the the ruling shortly after it was announced, including Michelle Obama, who called it “horrifying,” and President Joe Biden, who said it was a “a sad day for the country.” Democratic leaders, including Biden, have been urging pro-choice supporters to vote in this fall’s midterm elections as their best hope for preserving reproductive rights. But Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had something to say about Democratic leaders just telling people to “go vote” — and she got real about taking meaningful steps beyond just “wait[ing] for an election” in a series of tweets on Saturday, June 25. You’ll want to read Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweets about the Supreme Court's abortion ruling, because they’re all about making a true change.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Indiana State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials declared that those laws became active in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota. Others are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

After SCOTUS Ruling, Self-Defense Means We Need Gun Regulation

It is no surprise that the US Supreme Court ruled in New York Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen on June 23 that the Second Amendment provides “a right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.” Everyone had expected this. What is surprising—at least to those...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
ARKANSAS STATE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Fight Over Abortion Pills#The Us Supreme Court#Georgetown University#O Neill Institute#Health And Human Services
bloomberglaw.com

Louisiana, Utah Abortion Bans Temporarily Paused by State Judges

South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law is allowed to take effect. Judges in Louisiana and Utah temporarily blocked statewide abortion bans that were set to take effect after last week’s US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Orders issued Monday keep the so-called trigger laws on hold into...
UTAH STATE
Fox News

Michigan's largest health care system clarifies that it will provide abortions when 'medically necessary'

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, Michigan's largest health care system said that it would discontinue abortion services except for when a woman's life is in danger, but the health care system said in an update Sunday that it had "evolved" its approach and "will continue our practice of providing abortions when medically necessary."
MICHIGAN STATE

