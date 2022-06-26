ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Star Pascal Siakam Donates Laptops To Underserved Youth In Toronto

By Brandee Sanders
 3 days ago

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty


N BA player Pascal Siakam is using the off-season to drive impact in the city of Toronto. According to Complex , the Cameroon-bred Raptors star recently donated free laptops to youth in underserved communities.

Toronto’s digital divide has had a disproportionate impact on residents in low-income neighborhoods. Studies show that 34 percent of Toronto households are anxious about the cost of their home internet bills with higher rates of concern amongst those living in poverty and communities of color. Further research revealed of the two percent of Toronto households without internet, half of them cite affordability issues, and households earning less than $50,000 have less than one computer for each person.

Cognizant of how technology has the power to enhance education, Siakam wanted to ensure youngsters are equipped with the tools needed to thrive. He stopped by Regent Park’s Bill Graham Youth Centre to distribute laptops to over 150 middle school girls in an effort to empower them to chart paths in tech and change the narrative surrounding gender diversity in the space.

He hosted the giveaway through his philanthropic imprint Coding for Champions in collaboration with Penny Appeal Canada and the PS43 Foundation. His program has collectively contributed $406,000 towards eradicating the digital divide and advancing tech education.

Several NBA players have spearheaded social good efforts centered on ensuring youth have access to tech resources. Bradley Beal gifted computers to students at a Washington, D.C.-based high school, and Russell Westbrook donated 650 computers to underprivileged students in Houston so they could continue learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m always wanting to do something [positive], and I know that I’ve been blessed with a lot of opportunities, being in the position that I am,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Knowing that technology is taking over, we just want to make sure that we give kids, especially young girls today, an advantage. It’s something that I’m really deeply passionate about. I would do anything to be here.”

SEE ALSO:

Pharrell Williams’ Nonprofit Teams Up With Cisco To Bridge The Digital Divide

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Donates Laptops To Underprivileged Houston Students

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtEjq_0gN84weq00

