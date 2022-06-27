ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Answers to All Your Not-So-Stupid Questions About Web 3.0

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oghRm_0gN84LRJ00
"Web3 user adoption today is where the internet was in 1998 or 1999," as one tech guru tells us. Gabriel Serrano/Getty: Digital Art

We’ve explained NFTs like you were 12 (or like you were us, just as befuddled). We’ve broken down the metaverse into a three-word description.

But can anyone really explain Web 3.0?

Part of the problem is that Web 3.0, or web3 or Web3, is a bit nebulous. Gavin Wood, who helped develop the cryptocurrency Ethereum and currently helps run the Web3 Foundation, coined the term in 2014. It’s loosely the idea of a decentralized online system based on blockchain technology.

Theoretically, there are advantages, as we’ll note below (no monopoly powers holding all your data, more transparency, more rights as a creator, etc.). But not everything associated with Web3 is met with rapturous praise — witness the aforementioned cryptocurrency and NFTs, for example. There’s a lot of greed in these fields, and based on recent returns, a lot more regret.

But the concept of a decentralized online world is probably here to stay — much like the metaverse, everyone is still figuring out what it really is and where it’s going. As one person notes in our roundup, Web3 is basically where the current Web2 internet was in 1998.

“It’s hard to form lasting opinions [on Web 3.0] based on the speculation and what’s happening right now,” admits Christopher Gulczynski, the co-founder and CEO of Niche, a Web3 social media platform (as well as the former co-founder and CCO of Tinder). “But the long tail of this is going to be life-changing. Once the dust has settled, Web3 will change the way we interact online forever, but there will be ups and downs as we get there.”

Below, we spoke with more than a dozen experts in the tech world about exactly what Web3 means and where it’s headed. And the best way to explain it all? Oddly enough, in baseball terms. Read on to see what we mean.

What’s your 30-second (or less) description of Web 3.0?

“Web 3.0 is the next stage of the internet, where users have greater control over their data and digital interactions,” explains Eaven Portillo, Co-Founder and COO of Sortium Blockchain Studio. “It’s powered by blockchain technology, which enables new applications and services that weren’t possible before. With Web 3.0, you can own your data, rather than renting it from centralized platform companies. You can move seamlessly between different digital worlds, or ‘metaverses,’ and experiences. And you can use tokens to pay for goods and services or earn rewards for your contributions. All of this adds up to a more open, decentralized internet that puts users first. It’s the transition of ownership of information control from centralized corporations to individual parties.”

Or, if you’re into fun analogies: “Watching baseball would be considered Web1, playing baseball would be considered Web2 and voting on whether or not we should play/own our own baseball team vs basketball is Web3,” says Vlad Dzhidzhiyeshvili, the CEO of Ventive, a company that makes apps on the blockchain. “Web3 is going to give you a lot more options and control over how you experience the internet (and baseball).”

What are some current examples of Web 3.0?

“Some of the most well-known examples of Web 3.0 right now would be Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAOs) and NFTs,” says Gulczynski. “Web3 facilitates peer-to-peer interactions without any kind of intermediary, so a good example is cryptocurrency, which cuts out banks as the middleman.”

Besides cryptocurrencies, Portillo points to OpenSea (an online marketplace for NFTs), GoCrypto (“a company that began to bridge the gap between merchants and their customers with crypto and fiat onboarding rails”), Brave (decentralized internet browser), Bored Ape Yacht Club (a popular NFT project) and Axie Infinity (an online game with over two million monthly active users) as good Web3 example.

When does our Web3 future arrive?

There are already Web3 platforms out there,” says Josh Emison, the co-founder and the CEO of Sansbank, a blockchain-enabled real estate company (he’s also made a YouTube course on explaining blockchain). “We will never have every platform and service 100% blockchain but you will start seeing more of it as the technology being built now starts to become mainstream in 3-5 years. There are companies, like Sansbank, that are building those kinds of technologies into the background but maintaining some Web2 principles to maintain greater user experience.”

“Our Web3 future arrives when native Web3 services are as easy to use as Instagram,” suggests Nate Jaffee, EVP Strategy at Praytell, a creative agency — and also one to use a convenient baseball analogy. “Onboarding new users to do basic stuff like buy an NFT for the first time is still way too complex for the average internet user. But we’re still in the second inning of a nine-inning game — Web3 user adoption today is where the internet was in 1998 or 1999. Given the amount of funding and talent that has poured into the space, I’d optimistically say mainstream adoption for common use cases like tickets, gaming and collectibles, Web3 is only 2-3 years away from being dominant. But we’re likely 5-10 years from seeing more complex things like DAOs replacing traditional organizational structures.”

What are the advantages of Web3 over our current Web2?

“The most significant change is centered around digital property rights, in the form of data and assets,” says JonPaul (JP) Vega, Founder and CEO of Souq, which he describes as “the first portfolio manager for Web3 game assets.” Vega adds: “This more closely resembles the rights available to us in the physical world, allowing for new monetization and innovation in business models. The tragedy of Web2 is that the dominant form of monetization is harvesting human attention for advertisers, incentivizing optimization for screen time and data collection.”

There is a huge concern right now over censorship online,” adds Emison. “People are creating Web3 social media platforms that can’t be censored and would be accessible to anyone. For example, certain news stories in China were turned into NFTs so the government couldn’t erase them.”

“The technologies Web3 is built on can allow users to take ownership and control of their data and even benefit from added layers of security and encryption, but the impact of Web3 extends even further,” says Casey Null, the Director of Strategy at Wondersauce, a creative agency. It allows users to actually share and participate in the value and influence of companies, brands and communities.”

“In 2004, James Surowiecki published a book called The Wisdom of Crowds — the basic premise is that many non-experts are smarter than a few experts,” says Colin Gounden, CEO of VIA, a blockchain-based Web3 platform for privacy-protected data analysis. “Surowiecki had collected incredible and well-researched examples ranging from guessing the number of jelly beans in a jar at a county fair to locating a lost U.S. Navy submarine. Businesses that are willing to leverage Web3 to harness the wisdom of crowds rather than rely on the expertise of a few are going to benefit the most from Web3.”

What are some concerns about Web3?

“There are some concerns from women and BIPOC creators about a lack of diversity within the web3 space,” says Rylee Armond, a surreal multichain NFT artist and web3 educator who has spoken at events like NFT San Diego Con about finding success as a woman in the web3 industry. “Also, there are some rightful environmental concerns about energy usage. Some blockchains are more efficient than others though, so it is important to be educated about the various options within the crypto space. For example, the Ethereum blockchain uses vastly more energy than the Solana or Polygon blockchains.”

“When it comes to blockchain technology, scalability is one of the biggest concerns,” says Portillo. “Right now, most blockchains can only handle a limited number of transactions per second.” He also mentions rug projects — “crypto assets that are created with little to no real use or value” — that’s already lead to a lot of fraud and scams. And then there’s the lack of anonymity. “Because transactions on a blockchain are public, it’s possible for someone to trace them back to a specific person.”

“Web3 injects money directly into assets like free-to-play games or NFTs, which creates speculative frenzies that feel unhealthy,” adds Jaffee. “ And combined with a lack of regulation, could be very dangerous.”

“The biggest concern is speculation. Some people see the Web3 space as a gold rush and an opportunity to hop on a bandwagon,” says Zaven Nahapetyan, co-founder and CTO of Niche. “They try to inflate the price of online tokens, which leads to bubbles and crashes and hurts the whole ecosystem. It’s not sustainable and it creates a toxic pyramid scheme-like environment that big ‘crypto bros’ benefit from, but the average user doesn’t. It can cause people to lose their savings and ruin lives, and it’s causing people to lose faith in what is actually a really beneficial emerging technology.”

What types of businesses are going to thrive on Web3? What businesses will falter?

“Advertising and marketing, movies and music, and any other content providers would greatly benefit from Web3,” says Dzhidzhiyeshvili. “Businesses and organizations that need or want full control will falter.”

“Every business has the opportunity to thrive in Web3, even my lawn or HVAC guy,” suggests Dr. Gordon Jones, the CEO and co-founder of Thrivacy, a digital identity wallet built on blockchain (Dr. Jones is also an adjunct Professor of Blockchain, Data Privacy and Self-Sovereign Identity at the University of South Carolina and an advisor to several Web3 startups). “For example, they can recreate their work in 3D VR to show their current customers what they are doing and prospective customers their creative capabilities. If Nike can open a store in a virtual mall and allow your avatar to try on a pair of shoes to buy and then let you have a virtual pair to wear while they mail you a physical pair to wear in reality, then any business can figure out ways to sell their wares.”

We’ve seen some environmental issues about blockchain and cryptocurrency, which seem to be central tenets of Web3.0 — how do we mitigate these?

“There’s been significant progress over the past year in moving away from proof-of-work blockchains toward proof-of-stake blockchains, which are far more energy-efficient,” says Jaffee. “The vast majority of clients we’re working with on Web3 projects are very concerned about environmental issues. A year ago, we didn’t have any non-Ethereum options to provide them with and many projects were put on hold. But that’s changed significantly in just a year..”

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have basically shrugged off the idea of Web3.0 — are they wrong or do they have a point?

“I don’t think their responses indicate a binary position that Web3 doesn’t exist, but rather that it’s not mainstream, which is a fair critique,” says Perez. “We are still at an early stage of adoption, Web3 is not yet a going concern. As builders in the industry, it’s important we recognize this fact and rally around our responsibility to build experiences that help onboard billions of people.”

“They are pointing out that Web3 doesn’t have a real definition and that it is impossible for the future to be 100% Web3,” adds Emison. “Since Web 3 doesn’t have an exact definition and most companies in the future will live on the spectrum somewhere between Web2 and Web3, there are shady companies and salespeople making money off the ambiguity. Many of these shady companies have received funding for their useless company because it has the Web3 moniker on it. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are rightly upset about this. However, Jack Dorsey owns a company that is catering to crypto and Elon Musk’s Space X takes payments in DogeCoin so they aren’t against everything that is happening in the Web3 space.”

“I think they shrug off the branding, not the idea,” says Austin Vance, the CEO of the tech/consultancy firm Focused Labs. “It reminds me of when ‘cloud computing’ started to enter the zeitgeist. When ‘cloud’ became a buzzword, the idea of what the cloud is became opaque, muddied by marketing buzz. Web 3.0, like cloud, is a natural evolution of computing that, to people well steeped in technology, see as just that, and not a bunch of buzz.”

I’ve already noticed the mention of Web4 — what is that?

“Web4 is shapeless mist on a foggy day,” says Emison. “Absolutely no one has any idea what it is and if you squint at it, you can make it out to be whatever you want.”

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

A Mystery Illness Is Targeting Tourists at the Grand Canyon

It’s not COVID-19, and it’s not monkeypox, either. So why are hundreds of tourists suddenly getting sick while visiting the Grand Canyon?. According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the park is currently in the throes of an outbreak of a “gastrointestinal illness that closely resembles norovirus,” which, for the uninitiated, is a disease that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and mild fever. It’s also highly contagious — you can get it by having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth, per the CDC — and anyone can get it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Oh Great, Super Gonorrhea Is a Thing Now

During my last STI scare, I found myself actively rooting for it to be chlamydia, not gonorrhea. This would have been a pretty negligible difference, logistically speaking. Two of the most common STIs, chlamydia and gonorrhea are relatively similar infections. You test for them the same way, they present similarly (when they do at all) and they’re usually treated the same way (a round of antibiotics should do the trick). The only reason I would have preferred a chlamydia diagnosis over a gonorrhea one is because I think chlamydia sounds better. Like, not “sounds better” as in sounds less shameful or any such sex-shamey nonsense, but literally sounds better. “Gonorrhea” is just kind of an ugly word and also it sounds like “diarrhea.” “Chlamydia,” on the other hand, really rolls off the tongue and I think it would be a beautiful name for a child or maybe a pet hamster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

What Keeps a Veteran Musician Traveling After Decades in the Spotlight?

At an age when plenty of musicians are calling it a day from touring, what prompted one musician to double down on both their touring and their forays into live music, period? That’s a question at the heart of a new Washington Post profile of musician and actor John Davidson. (Who, it should be noted, should not be confused with the retired hockey player of the same name.)
MUSIC
TechSpot

Google AI engineer who believes chatbot has become sentient says it's hired a lawyer

WTF?! Remember the story of Google engineer Blake Lemoine who was suspended from the company earlier this month after publishing transcripts of conversations between himself and Google's LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications), a chatbot development system he claims has become sentient? The case has taken an even stranger turn: Lemoine claims LaMDA has hired an attorney.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
TechCrunch

Heyday lands $6M to build a knowledge base from the services you already use

Samiur Rahman is familiar with the feeling — so much so that he co-created a product, Heyday, to alleviate it. Launched in 2021, Heyday is designed to automatically save web pages and pull in content from cloud apps, resurfacing the content alongside search engine results and curating it into a knowledge base.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

What's All the Rave About Machine Learning?

Machine learning has a wide and diverse range of applications and uses and we meet them every day. The numerous applications of machine learning show how useful technology is for all kinds of businesses. Machine learning can be used to identify clients willing to do business elsewhere, service providers use machine learning models. Companies can use machine-learning technology to expedite repetitive tasks and redirect human resources to higher-value activities. Machine-learning-based software can spot anomalies in a business's environment, alert the team responsible for handling data breaches and uphold their brand reputation.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

What Gen Z Consumers Expect from Social Media: Delivering an Engaging Social Experience

In this new article I am digging into numbers to find out what Gen Zers expect from brands on social media, and how to tailor your efforts to them. In recent years, a whole new strata has emerged as active consumers—namely, Gen Z that includes people born from late 1990s to early 2010s. They have been objects of rigorous research conveyed both by social scientists and marketing agencies, and a lot of such studies indicate that social media is an integral part of Gen Zers’ everyday lives.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Cloud Computing#Marketing Buzz#Niche#Cco#Tinder Rrb
InsideHook

French Bulldog Theft is a Thing Now, Apparently

On the spectrum of things that are profoundly Not Okay, threatening people with violence so that you can steal their stuff ranks fairly high, for both ethical and legal reasons. But there’s a new wrinkle in the practice of mugging that’s drawn the attention of The New York Times, and it’s especially unnerving if you’re a pet lover. It turns out that a number of thieves are targeting something other than watches, money or cars these days — instead, they have their eye on French bulldogs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
InsideHook

How a Small Oregon City Reacted to the LIV Golf Tour

Drive half an hour northwest from Portland, Oregon and you’ll find yourself in North Plains — a small city, home to a few thousand residents. This month, however, it’s going to be on the map for another reason. It’s where Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club is located; that, in turn, is a forthcoming stop on the controversial LIV Golf tour.
PORTLAND, OR
InsideHook

Environmental Questions Surround Abandoned California Gold Mine

In 1956, the Idaho-Maryland gold mine in California closed its doors for the last time. The site stood abandoned for many years — a status quo that benefitted the local environment. Now, as detailed by an article by Hailey Branson-Potts at the Los Angeles Times, the mine has a new owner who’s looking to reopen it. And, as you might expect, that’s led to more than a little controversy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

An Oklahoma Movie Theater Posted a Sign Promising to “Fast-Forward Through” the Same-Sex Kiss in “Lightyear”

Pixar’s Lightyear, a Toy Story prequel that tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, has already been banned in 14 countries for a brief scene that includes a same-sex kiss between space ranger Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife. But the movie has faced bigotry and backlash related to the kiss here in the United States as well. The latest example? A movie theater in Oklahoma recently posted a sign warning patrons about the scene and promising to “fast-forward through [it].”
OKLAHOMA STATE
InsideHook

Is the NFL Going to Suspend Deshaun Watson Indefinitely?

Though there’s no way to predict precisely what will happen with Deshaun Watson and his yet-to-be-determined suspension from the National Football League for his alleged actions toward more than 60 women, it is seeming more and more likely the 26-year-old quarterback is going to be missing on the football field for a long time.
CLEVELAND, OH
CNBC

Tips for having a wildly successful Amazon business

Growing a successful Amazon business isn't as easy as it seems. Lauren Stark runs business strategy for mDesign, one of the largest home storage brands on Amazon. The business had $310 million in sales last year, according to the company. "Find a product that works for you, that you're passionate...
ECONOMY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy