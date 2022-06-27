ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Sunny sky and lighter wind today

By Kaj O'Mara
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a really nice one today with sunshine, lighter wind and highs around 80. Lows tonight...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Sunny sky the next couple days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny and warm Wednesday. Highs will reach 90 across much of the area along with a southwest breeze. Plan on more of the same for tomorrow. By Friday, a cold front moves in and should at least provide a chance of scattered showers and storms. Behind this cold front, look for high pressure to provide dry and quiet conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, trends continue to favor this high pressure system moving away from us on the Fourth, which will probably open the door for a chance of scattered storms. At this time, it’s too early to determine timing or possible impacts to fireworks displays.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Generally quiet again today, isolated storms possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather still looks great overall. While it’s possible a shower may just clip our far northern counties this morning, much of the area will remain mostly sunny and quiet through the afternoon. Plan on highs into the 80s with a touch more humidity compared to yesterday. Tonight, a weak front drops into the area which may generate some isolated showers or storms. Nothing strong or severe is expected and whatever develops should be rather brief. Looking ahead to tomorrow and Thursday, plan on a pair of warmer days with highs around 90. By Friday, the next cold front drops south, leading to a chance of scattered storms. At this point, the holiday weekend largely looks dry, however, the strength of a high pressure system near us will play a big role by the 4th itself as to whether we see any rain or not.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, June 29th, 2022

Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit. The University of Iowa Athletics Department must turn over all documents and related materials related to an independent and external review of its football program. Great Outdoors: Coralville catfish tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. John Campbell...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Work week starts off with pleasant conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for lots of sunshine over the next several days, as temperatures and humidity levels gradually increase. The change will be gradual, though, so expect a couple of days of really pleasant conditions to start off. Monday features a cooler start in the low 50s for most, follwed up by highs right around 80 with lighter winds and continued dry air. Tuesday takes things a bit warmer, with a chance for a shower or two in our northern zones.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday June 27th, 2022

Man convicted of murdering Iowa State trooper to ask for new trial. The man convicted for killing an Iowa State trooper will ask for a new trial Monday. The fallout from the Roe V. Wade decision has followed President Biden all the way to Germany, where he's meeting with G7 leaders for their annual summit.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Many will celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks but they are already sparking stress for some. ”The noise it sounds like an attack with weapons,” explained Jim Neal, Board President at the Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids. The organization helps veterans in the community and while Neal is a Navy veteran himself and isn’t bothered by fireworks, he says several other veterans are.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
I-Rock 93.5

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Today
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cedar Falls (IA)

Home to the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), Cedar Falls imparts a metropolitan region to its neighbor Waterloo. The two urban communities are connected by the Cedar River and a huge organization of trails, about 100 miles, making this a helpful find by walking or cycling. There are quite some...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Sioux City Journal

Gilgen's Consignment Furnishings in Cedar Falls to shutter Thursday

CEDAR FALLS – Nestled in a residential neighborhood on a brick street is a beloved consignment store that’s stood the test of time for a little more than 37 years. However, Gilgen’s Consignment Furnishings, at 115 W. 16th St., won’t make it to 40. The owner has decided his last day in business will be Thursday.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Early morning fire destroys eastern Iowa church

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — A fire caused extensive damage to a church on the eastern side of Iowa City on Saturday morning, KCRG reports. At around 4:20 a.m., fire department crews were sent to a report of a fire at Iowa City Church of Christ, located at 4643 American Legion Road SE. Church officials, in a post to the organization’s Facebook page, said that the building was “totally engulfed in flames” when firefighters arrived.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Biker, raising awareness of rare diseases, stops in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jörg Richter is from Germany, but he’s now familiar with the United States after seeing miles and miles of it from the seat of his bicycle. Richter stopped in Cedar Rapids Sunday during his third coast-to-coast bicycle trip in the U.S. These trips aren’t just about sight-seeing, though.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy