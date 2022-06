Sailors both novice and pro have long been attracted to North America’s largest alpine lake, where they are treated to a unique boating experience only Tahoe can provide. On a typical warm summer day at Tahoe, a stiff breeze kicks up in the mid-afternoon, sending wind-swept waves tumbling across the lake’s shimmering blue expanse. While such conditions may not be good for wakeboarders in search of glassy water, sailing aficionados are in heaven.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO