Analysis: Indian Country Isn’t the Safe Haven for Abortions That Some Wish It to Be

By Kristi Eaton
The Daily Yonder
The Daily Yonder
 2 days ago
Legal, financial, political and ethical considerations make it unlikely that Tribal reservations could be a safe place for abortion procedures, according to a new article on the subject. Written by Indigenous law scholars, the article entitled “The Indian Country Abortion Safe Harbor Fallacy,” looks at why Indian Country is...

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/

