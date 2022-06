Olive Hill City Council entered into the first reading of a new city occupational tax ordinance in their regular meeting last week. That ordinance would set a two percent tax on, “all employees, whether or not residents of the City of Olive Hill, for the privilege of engaging in occupations… businesses or other undertakings for compensation within the city.” The new tax would be, “equal to 2% of the taxable gross salaries, wages, commissions, and other compensations earned by employees for work done or services performed within the city.”

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO