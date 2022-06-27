Parched: Texas Drought Threatens Crops, Cattle

The calendar hasn't even turned to July, and already Texas is baking under record heat and drought conditions. Houston activated its stage one drought conservation plan , Fort Bend County instituted a burn ban, and tubers are finding lower river levels. In fact, state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon is already predicting one of the hottest summers in Texas history. That could add even more price pressures on top of existing inflation and supply chain issues, as farmers and ranchers try to cope with the long, hot summer.

Make no mistake, hot weather in the summer is not breaking news in Texas. But this year is already proving unusual. "A good two-thirds of the state is in severe or exceptional drought, and the other third still needs rain right now," says Russell Boening, president of the Texas Farm Bureau . "So there are crops that have already been zeroed out---that means they're deemed not usable."

"I'd say 2011 is the last year I remember being this bad (for drought conditions)," he continues. "And I'm not so sure that this year's not going to outdo that one, in a bad way."

The drought not only threatens crops for our food supply, but it also reduces the crops needed to maintain livestock. "A lot of livestock producers have started using supplies---feed stuffs, hay, and things of that nature---that would generally be used this coming winter," says Boening.

Those dwindling supplies and their soaring costs have prompted many ranchers to reduce their cattle herd, which has further repercussions. "A smaller cow herd will translate into fewer cattle coming to market two, three, four years down the road, and could have an effect on your beef price," says Boening.

"So it's a pretty tough spot to be in right now for farmers and ranchers, just to be blunt about it."