Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Sporting Lisbon Midfielder Matheus Nunes

Manchester City have carried on their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. Manchester City have been linked with Nunes for a number of weeks, and reports this morning suggest the interest is still very much there.

Matheus Nunes has drawn attention from a lot of top Premier League clubs in recent weeks, and Manchester City are one of them. Pep Guardiola is a massive fan of the midfielder.

Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting IMAGO/NURPHOTO

Jacque Talbot reports that Manchester City are one of the clubs involved with Matheus Nunes at the minute. Wolves and PSG are interested, as well as clubs from Germany and Italy.

Matheus Nunes is a hot topic at the minute. His midfield partner Joao Palhinha is set to join Fulham in the coming days, which may make negotiations a bit tougher for clubs. Sporting will be unlikely to let two midfielders of that quality go in one window.

Pep Guardiola is a massive fan of Matheus Nunes, calling him, "One of the best players in the world" , after Manchester City played Sporting in the Champions League.

Matheus Nunes could be an Ilkay Gundogan replacement if the German does decide to leave, although rumors of his future have calmed down in recent weeks.

Where will Matheus Nunes go?

