The abortion rights battle isn't over

The battle over abortion's legality now lies with the states, with advocates in Florida fighting to hold an abortion ban from going into effect this week. President Joe Biden is in Germany to meet with G-7 leaders. American basketball star Brittney Griner is due in a Russian court. An Amtrak train crash in California killed three people. What to look for as Wimbledon serves up another Grand Slam tournament.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert , and here's Monday's news.

🌅 Up first: The TSA would like you to remember to get to the airport early. The numerous staffing and weather issues that have led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations this year don't appear to be stopping people from returning to air travel. The TSA screened 2.45 million air passengers on Friday, the highest daily total since February 2020. Read more

Travelers wait in long lines to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Peter Dejong, AP

More news to know now:

🛑 A shooting in Norway that left two people dead during a Pride festival is being investigated as terror act .

🌊 The 2022 hurricane season is tracking behind the crazy pace of 2020 and 2021. But it's still early .

📰 Looking ahead to 2024: Will Iowa continue to hold its coveted spot among early primaries?

⚫ Sorrow and pain as another Uvalde victim is buried: ''We are basically in a state of undeclared civil war.''

Mourners pay their respects on May 27, 2022, at a memorial for the children and teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

Roe is overturned. What's next for abortion access in the US?

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Constitution provided no right to abortion. Now the question of legal abortion falls to the states, where battles are already being waged to either restrict or enshrine the once federally-protected right. So-called trigger laws put in place before the ruling meant that abortion is now effectively outlawed in 13 states automatically or through swift state action following the decision. Abortion providers in several other states stopped offering services because doctors fear criminal charges. In Florida, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers today are asking a judge in a Tallahassee court to issue a temporary, emergency injunction on the state's new 15-week abortion ban, which is set to take effect Friday. Read more

🟣 What does overturning Roe mean? A breakdown of the Supreme Court's ruling .

🟣 Supreme Court overturning Roe sparks rapid law changes, confusion and uncertainty .

More on this:

🟣 Is the abortion pill dangerous? No, health experts say .

🟣 Clarence Thomas calls for Supreme Court to ''reconsider'' gay marriage, contraception after Roe v. Wade falls .

🟣 Can I still buy Plan B? Where can I get it? What to know after Roe .

🟣 Screams and cries: Abortion providers, patients recall the moment Roe was overturned .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , Supreme Court correspondent John Fritze looks at Chief Justice John Roberts’ current hold on the high court after its reversal of Roe v. Wade. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

📷 Photo of the day: Anti-abortion and abortion-rights protesters react to the overturn of Roe v. Wade 📷

Thousands took to the streets through the weekend – some in celebration and others in outrage – after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. In sweltering heat, people in cities big and small chanted and held signs, and in some cases, police stepped between the two groups as tensions rose. Read more

Click here to see more photos of protesters reacting to the end of Roe .

Abortion-rights activists argue with an anti-abortion activist (R) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erased a federal right to an abortion. Alex Wong, Getty Images

Biden meets with G-7 leaders in Germany

President Joe Biden is in Germany for the annual Group of Seven summit, an annual economic meeting between leaders from the U.S., France, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan. The leaders in attendance will spend the second day of the summit talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden will try to talk European nations into ceasing all imports of Russian oil and gas. World leaders are also expected to discuss capping the price of oil and gas imports to help fight inflation and further cut into Putin's financial resources. In 2014, G-7 nations banished Russia from their gathering over its first invasion of eastern Ukraine. Now, with Putin's army pummeling the country, world leaders are rushing to stop him. China is also on the agenda, with G-7 leaders announcing a global infrastructure partnership that positions them to act as alternative lenders to developing nations that might otherwise accept investment dollars from China. Read more

✔ Sunday's G7 recap : Biden bans Russian gold imports as allies consider new sanctions .

✔ Recent coverage: Kyiv bombarded in ''symbolic attack'' of Russian missiles .

From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Matthias Schrader, AP

Just for subscribers:

🟣 Abortion bans could leave close to half of U.S. obstetrics residents with inadequate training .

🤖 Bots: What are they and how could they mess up Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal?

📰 In Texas, Mayra Flores is the latest Latina to win big in politics. Can others do the same?

🌈 LGBTQ books are being banned from schools. Here's how kids can still read them .

US basketball star Brittney Griner due in Russian court

More than four months after she was arrested at a Russian airport for cannabis possession, American basketball star Brittney Griner is to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial. The Phoenix Mercury star could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Feb. 17 after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Her arrest came less than a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. The State Department in May designated her as wrongfully detained. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned. The trial date has not been announced, but is expected soon; Griner was recently ordered to remain in pretrial detention until July 2. Read more

🚨 State Department will fix ''mistake,'' reschedule phone call between detained Brittney Griner, wife .

🚨 Two Americans captured by Russian forces could face the death penalty . Can the U.S. save them?

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri, AP

Amtrak train crash that left 3 dead in California under investigation

An investigation continues after an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, killing three people and injuring three others. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. Sunday in Brentwood, about an hour’s drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said. Three people died at the scene. Two adults and a child were taken to hospitals but there was no immediate word on their conditions, KRON-TV reported. The victims were inside the four-door sedan when it was struck. The car came to rest about 60 feet away from the tracks. There were 80 people aboard the train but none of them were hurt, officials said. Read more

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

➡ A Rhode Island Senate candidate suspended his campaign after his Democratic political rival says he attacked her during an abortion rights rally .

😮 Alec Baldwin is planning on interviewing fellow disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen .

⭐ The 2022 BET Awards show used the platform to criticize the Roe v. Wade ruling and amplify women's voices .

Mariah Carey, left, and Latto perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ORG XMIT: CADA926 Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

🎽 After crashing out of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Sha'Carri Richardson asked for respect from the media .

🏖 From our product experts at Reviewed, here are 13 beach umbrellas that bring the style and shade .

🚢 ''More than I hoped for'': This is what it's like cruising with a disability right now .

🏒 The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions for the first time since 2001 .

Game 6: The Colorado Avalanche pose for a team picture with the Stanley Cup after they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

Wimbledon begins: Who's in and who's out

Wimbledon, the grass court tennis Grand Slam tournament, starts Monday. Discussions leading up to the start of the championship have mostly been about who's playing, and who isn't. Serena Williams is returning to play singles with a wild card invitation after a year away, while No. 1 ranked Naomi Osaka pulled out of the tournament entirely due to an Achilles injury. The No. 1 ranked male player, Daniil Medvedev, was barred from playing, along with every other player from Russia and Belarus, as part of sanctions on Russia for the war in Ukraine. One Russian-born women's doubles player, Natela Dzalamidze, changed her nationality to Georgian in order to compete

🎾 Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance could cost him all-time Grand Slam record .

Serena Williams has won seven times at Wimbledon. Peter Van den Berg, USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press contributed reporting.

