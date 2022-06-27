ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB power rankings: Astros fighting through brutal stretch against NY Yankees, Mets

By Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The Houston Astros have been – and will remain in – a New York state of mind, facing the Mets (two games) and Yankees (one game) this week after playing five against the same two teams last week.

Houston will head to Queens after a wild weekend series in the Bronx, two dramatic walk-off losses sandwiching the franchise's 14th no-hitter on Saturday . In the finale, Aaron Judge ended the game with a three-run homer in the 10th inning after coming from behind in the eighth to tie the game.

NIGHTENGALE'S NOTEBOOK : Luis Arraez is primed to win the batting title

EXPANDED POSTSEASON : Does MLB's best team always win the World Series?

The Astros will play the Mets (who have the NL's best record) for two games, having won both in a two-game series last week at Minute Maid Park. On Thursday, the Astros head home to host the Yankees in a game that was rescheduled following the lockout.

Houston jumped two spots in this week's MLB power rankings.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' seven-person panel voted this week:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tV59c_0gN81MQf00
Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez celebrate a home run against the Yankees. Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports

Rank (movement from last week)

1. New York Yankees (–)

  • Aaron Judge will make $19 million in 2022 after settling ahead of arbitration hearing.

2. New York Mets (–)

  • Max Scherzer will make at least one more rehab start before returning.

3. Houston Astros (+2)

  • Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combine for franchise's 14th no-hitter.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

  • Daniel Hudson, the Dodgers' top set-up reliever, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

5. San Diego Padres (-1)

  • Four-game set at Dodger Stadium this weekend will have big NL West implications.

6. Atlanta Braves (–)

  • Dansby Swanson is setting himself up for a very nice payday this winter.

7. Boston Red Sox (+5)

  • Jarren Duran (.327 BA in 13 games) can't play in this week's series in Toronto.

8. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

  • After slow start, Marcus Semien has 7 HR and an .850 OPS in his last 30 games.

9. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)

  • Making his third start of the season, Jack Flaherty leaves start early with a shoulder concern.

10. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

  • Reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes leads the majors with 119 strikeouts through Sunday.

11. Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

  • Wander Franco, who missed 23 games with a right quad strain, returns to the lineup.

12. San Francisco Giants (-3)

  • Brandon Crawford lands on the IL for only the third time in his career.

13. Minnesota Twins (+1)

  • Veteran right-hander Chris Archer has a 3.14 ERA in 14 starts.

14. Cleveland Guardians (+1)

  • 2B Andres Gimenez (.313 BA, 3.1 WAR through Saturday) could be a first-time All-Star.

15. Philadelphia Phillies (-2)

  • Bryce Harper sidelined indefinitely with a broken left thumb. “I kind of wish it hit me in the face."

16. Texas Rangers (+3)

  • Nathaniel Lowe has 8 HR, 19 RBI and a .951 OPS in his last 30 games.

17. Miami Marlins (+1)

  • Willians Astudillo DFA'd after 17 games for Miami.

18. Los Angeles Angels (-2)

  • Reid Detmers sent down to the minors six weeks after his no-hitter.

19. Chicago White Sox (-2)

  • Before the All-Star break, Chicago still has seven games vs. Twins and four vs. Guardians.

20. Baltimore Orioles (+2)

  • Jorge Lopez had seven saves and a 0.00 ERA through 10 June appearances.

21. Seattle Mariners (–)

  • Jesse Winker vs. Everybody.

22. Arizona Diamondbacks (-2)

  • 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel strikes out seven in Diamondbacks debut.

23. Colorado Rockies (–)

  • Kris Bryant (back) nearing a return to action.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

  • Jack Suwinski led all rookies with 12 home runs entering Sunday.

25. Detroit Tigers (+1)

  • Riley Greene is already showing off his prowess in center field.

26. Chicago Cubs (-1)

  • Ian Happ was slashing .349/.427/.578 through 23 games in June.

27. Cincinnati Reds (–)

28. Kansas City Royals (–)

  • Salvador Perez undergoes thumb surgery that will keep him sidelined for eight weeks.

29. Washington Nationals (–)

  • Josh Bell is among the top hitters who could be traded next month.

30. Oakland Athletics (–)

  • Frankie Montas could be the best starting pitcher available at the deadline.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Astros fighting through brutal stretch against NY Yankees, Mets

