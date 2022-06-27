ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson still faces possibly his most formidable legal opponent

 2 days ago
Deshaun Watson could still face a severe suspension from the NFL. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Deshaun Watson reached confidential settlements with all but four of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The settlements, however, will have no impact on the severity of what kind of punishment Watson would or would not receive from the NFL. It is still widely expected that Watson will receive some kind of punishment for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

While the Cleveland Browns – and their new quarterback – await word about that punishment , Watson's legal drama might be far from over despite those aforementioned settlements.

Washington Commanders are a mess

Daniel Snyder might have thought he’d outsmarted the House Committee on Oversight and Reform with his fortuitously timed vacation , Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the Chairwoman of the committee, announced her intent to issue a subpoena to Snyder to appear before the committee for a deposition.

Last week's hearing had some clown-show moments, but there were indications that Snyder – and the NFL – face serious trouble , and his days of dodging accountability might be over.

While Snyder dodged the hearing, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had to serve as the human heat shield for the Commanders owner. However, the filth of Snyder and other NFL owners might soon make Goodell no longer of use to owners .

Rob Gronkowski retires (again)

Rob Gronkowski celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card playoff game. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Rob Gronkowski announced that he will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons and one of the most prolific careers at his position.

After previously announcing his retirement in March 2019 , Gronkowski returned to join quarterback Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Together, they helped the Bucs win Super Bowl 55 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deshaun Watson still faces possibly his most formidable legal opponent

