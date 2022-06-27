ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cubs overcome 5-run deficit to beat Cards 6-5, Flaherty hurt

By Associated Press
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday. St. Louis led 5-0 but starter Jack Flaherty...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Are Furious With Angels' Behavior Sunday

Baseball fans aren't happy with what the Los Angeles Angels did on Sunday afternoon. Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and the rest of the team didn't care for it. In the top of the second inning, Angels starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit...
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals get disappointing injury updates on Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader

The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping Jack Flaherty would be sharp in his return to action after missing the first two months of the MLB season while recovering from a shoulder injury. Flaherty made his 2022 debut just a couple of weeks ago, but after just three starts, his shoulder injury has already flared up […] The post Cardinals get disappointing injury updates on Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Jack Flaherty Comments On His Latest Injury

The St. Louis Cardinals‘ plan to bring back their ace Jack Flaherty from a shoulder injury early and build him up at the major league level has backfired. On Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, Flaherty was forced to exit the game with what manager Oliver Marmol described as a “dead arm.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Mariners, Royals Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Seattle Mariners reportedly dealt for a former All-Star on Monday. According to the USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mariners "acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming." Noting, "Santana was hitting .357 in June with two homers and 11 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Zack Thompson
FOX Sports

Cubs open 3-game series at home against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (25-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-45, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Reds -106; over/under is 8 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Kyle Schwarber keeps crushing June home runs at historic rate

On Tuesday evening, Jayson Stark of The Athletic tweeted an incredible factoid about Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Entering the Phillies’ game against the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber had a career home run ratio of 9.93 at-bats/home run, as noted by Stark. That’s the No. 1 ratio in modern history, with some guy known as Babe Ruth second at 10.63 AB/HR.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The St Louis Cardinals#Rbi
FOX Sports

Reds face the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (26-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-46, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-8, 5.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (2-5, 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -136, Reds +115; over/under is 8 runs.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Blackmon leads Rockies against the Dodgers following 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-28, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-42, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (5-6, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (4-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -198, Rockies +168; over/under is 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

MJ Melendez hitting sixth for Royals versus Rangers

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is hitting sixth in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Melendez was the cleanup batter on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He is hitless with five strikeouts in his last 12 trips to the plate. Hunter Dozier is hitting cleanup Wednesday afternoon and Vinnie Pasquantino is batting fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy