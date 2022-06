[In reply to "OSU didn’t have the greatest passing game before Day came to OSU . *" by NortonBuckeye, posted at 15:18:20 06/28/22]. Urban loved him because of his attitude and work ethic. Had terrible hands when he first got to Columbus, but worked tirelessly on his craft while he was here and has never stopped working or improving in the NFL.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO