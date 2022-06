One of the latest offers to go out from Rutgers football came over the weekend. Preston Carey, who recently completed eighth grade, got an offer from the Scarlet Knights. Carey is the latest offer from Rutgers to a Long Island prospect. The class of 2025 offensive lineman, a 16-year-old, is an impressive 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He is a physically developed athlete who looks like he could handle snaps in the Big Ten right now. Also over the weekend, Carey was named the Day 2 MVP at the Football University camp in New Jersey. Rutgers has been hitting up Long Island hard this recruiting...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO