ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Column: The rarest ramen in Chicago is made with bison bones in a new West Loop shop

By Nick Kindelsperger, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtlOx_0gN7zhju00
The kamo shio ramen is made with creamy duck broth, tamago, menma, fish cake, scallion and duck breast at Gyuro Ramen, June 16, 2022, in the West Town neighborhood of Chicago. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Blame Chicago’s brutal winters if you’d like, but our ramen scene is dominated by tonkotsu, the rib-sticking broth made by boiling pork bones until the liquid turns viscous and milky white. While this warming elixir fortifies you against the whipping wind of February, I often pine for other ramen styles, especially during the summer.

Gyuro Ramen, the latest concept from Kenny Yang, who also owns Strings Ramen, doesn’t stray too far from the heavy path, but it does stand apart for one important reason: This shop serves gyukotsu, a style traditionally made by boiling beef bones.

Considering Chicago’s love of all things beef (hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, steak) beefy ramen doesn’t sound like a tough sell. Yang actually got the idea after devouring an enormous T-bone steak and noticing the large bone left on the plate. “I grew up in Chicago, and beef is a big part of the food culture,” Yang said. “Every time I go to a steakhouse, I think it’s such a waste to not use those leftover beef bones. I started doing research about what could be done with them.”

Gyukotsu ramen turns out to be rare even in Japan, though it apparently has some popularity in the Tottori Prefecture, located in the southern part of the country. Needless to say, it’s extraordinarily rare in the United States, with only a handful of restaurants across the country currently serving the style. According to Yang, part of the scarcity comes down to cost. “Beef bones are much more expensive than pork bones, especially in Japan,” he said.

Yang also said his first experiments with beef bones didn’t taste right. The broth tasted flabby, and the color wasn’t what he wanted. That’s when he noticed a local meat supplier had bison bones. “The company had no use for the bison bones,” Yang said. “We tested them, and the broth came out so much better. It’s mild compared to the broth made with beef bones, plus they are cheaper.”

So Gyuro Ramen technically serves bison bone ramen, which is even more hilariously rare than gyukotsu. I could only find one other restaurant serving this style, Bokujō Ramen in Rapid City, South Dakota, which started experimenting with it a few years ago. (Over email, Bokujō co-owner Justin Warner wrote that he adored the flavor that bison lends to ramen. If only I had the travel budget to swing over to try a bowl.)

I definitely wouldn’t call Gyuro’s broth light — it’s still extra thick and cloudy in appearance — but it does feel less overwhelming than most bowls of tonkotsu. Each sip provides a comforting calm that reminds me more of Korean seolleongtang, a noodle soup made by boiling beef bones for hours.

While bison bones provide the foundation for each bowl, Gyuro’s ramen still has plenty of beef in it. The restaurant offers four gyukotsu options with increasingly pricey cuts of beef on top. Options start with the beef chasu ($14.95), tender roasted beef that’s sliced into thin sheets. Go with the Wagyu Misuji ($15.95), and you’ll get fatty and tender slices of wagyu brisket. The prime bowl ($18.95) uses lean, if still remarkably tender filet mignon. Each bowl also comes with a supple wonton stuffed with wagyu and truffle.

Last, but certainly not the cheapest, comes the premium bowl. At $29.95, it’s the most expensive bowl of ramen in Chicago. It’s also a feast, featuring wagyu, beef tongue, beef chashu, chunks of braised beef and a wagyu wonton. While only you can decide if it’s worth the price, you can’t argue with the quality or quantity of the meat. The only extraneous inclusion is the bowl is capped with a sprinkle of gold leaf, which adds exactly zero flavor, though I guess it is sparkly.

Regardless of which one you pick, these are deeply fascinating bowls, unlike any other ramen in town. I honestly wasn’t sure what I thought on my first visit, but I kept finding myself going back, eager to try again.

Not that they are perfect. While the thin noodles are made fresh in Chicago, I find myself craving thicker, bouncier noodles. I also wish the temperature of the soup was hotter. Gyuro uses wide and relatively shallow soup bowls, so the liquid cools down faster than it would in deeper bowls.

If you’re not interested in bison ramen, Gyuro also serves a kamo shio, a delightful duck-based ramen broth, which Yang said was inspired by soups he tried while traveling in southern China.

Like most ramen shops in Chicago, there’s also a whole page of appetizers. As someone who eats for a living, I’m genuinely confused about how one is supposed to polish off a plate of karaage (crunchy Japanese-style fried chicken) and then have any room left for an entire bowl of ramen brimming with multiple kinds of beef. Maybe it works for a group?

Along with serving a rare style of ramen, Gyuro also stands apart with its look. Ramen shops are usually intentionally Spartan, with purposefully dim lighting, but Gyuro explodes with color and vitality in the West Loop. Thanks to some cleverly placed projectors, the walls flicker with scenes from crowded Japanese streets, while neon signs cast their glare around the room. It’s one of the rare ramen spots that’s fun to hang out in.

While Gyuro’s bison ramen isn’t my favorite bowl in the city, I haven’t been this excited about a new ramen operation since Menya Goku and Chicago Ramen opened in early 2020. The world of ramen is full of wild styles and passionate people. Chicago’s staid ramen scene needs more places like Gyuro.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Gyuro Ramen

171 N. Aberdeen St.

312-624-9414

gyuroramen.com

Open: Monday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: Starters $3.95 to $17.95; ramen $14.95 to $29.95

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible with restroom on single level

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelansingjournal.com

Local Voices: Lansing’s pizza legacy – past, present, and future

The idea to write this piece came to me while eating an especially mediocre pizza from an unnamed “mom ‘n pop” pizzeria on the north side of Chicago. Soggy dough, not enough sauce, sausage that tasted like it came fresh from the freezer … Why was I subjecting myself to this?
LANSING, IL
kolomkobir.com

Five Properties For Sale With Their Own Beaches – Chicago Magazine

We barely had a spring around these parts (seriously, what was with all that gloom and cloud cover?). Now that it’s officially summer, we can start hitting the lakefront. If you want to live on the water, no surprise it’s going to cost you a bundle. But a home with your own private beach? Forget about it! That just screams luxury. Yet we can still indulge in the fantasy of being able to afford an ultra-expensive property, whether it’s owning a historic estate on the North Shore or a new residence on a private lake in Wisconsin. As you look through the following homes for sale, you’ll see there’s something for everybody. Well, something for everybody who can afford it.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
CHICAGO READER

After two years online, historic Chicago house collective the Chosen Few return to Jackson Park for a 30th-anniversary picnic and festival

I can’t imagine summer in Chicago without the Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, and that’s not just because this grassroots house-music gathering is celebrating its 30th annual installment (plus two years online during the pandemic). It’s also because house music—and Chicago—would be very different if it weren’t for the Chosen Few DJ collective. Chicago’s gay Black nightlife scene birthed house, and the Chosen Few helped turn it into a movement among young Chicagoans of color. At the time, the members of the Chosen Few were part of that demographic: Wayne Williams was still in high school when he founded the crew in 1977. The second permanent member was his stepbrother, Jesse Saunders—in 1984 he’d release what’s widely considered the first house 12-inch, “On and On”—and in 1978 the crew became a “Few” when Tony Hatchett joined. The collective took on four more members in the decades to come, adding Alan King (1980), Tony’s younger brother, Andre (1981), Terry Hunter (2006), and Mike Dunn (2012). The members haven’t all lived in the same place for most of that time, and their annual festival began as an excuse to get everyone together. It helped that the Hatchett family already hosted a reunion picnic behind the Museum of Science and Industry every Fourth of July, and in 1990 the rest of the Chosen Few showed up to spin informal DJ sets.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Beef Brisket#Beef Broth#Food Drink#West Loop#Kamo#Strings Ramen#Italian
WATN Local Memphis

"House music" may be a new wave to some, but not to everybody | Mid-South team of DJ's call themselves 'House of the Mid-South'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s one type of music that may be new to some, but the feel good beats of Chicago house music have been "jacking" bodies for decades. “That’s kind of like the history of House Music. You can’t break our soul we’ve been around for a longtime,” Shango Cooke, an ABC24 employee and member of House of the Midsouth said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
FOREST PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Chicago Son Pleading For The Return Of His Missing Pregnant Mother

38-year-old Cheretha Morrison is a mother of two living in the Englewood neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago. The loving and dedicated mother was three months pregnant with her third child. On February 26, 2021, Cheretha dropped her daughter off at Earle Elementary School in the 2000 block of West 62nd Street. Cheretha was supposed to meet with her son in the morning hours of the same day. He tried multiple times to reach his mom by cellphone, but she never answered any of his calls.
CHICAGO, IL
QSR magazine

Soul & Smoke Opens Walk-Up Eatery in Chicago

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of some of Chicago’s best chef-crafted BBQ and comfort food, announced the opening of their walk-up eatery at Rockwell on the River on Wednesday, June 29. Soul & Smoke’s Avondale ghost kitchen will be moving to this location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available.
CHICAGO, IL
riviera-maya-news.com

An Aeromexico flight bound for Chicago forced to make emergency landing

Guadalajara, Mexico — An Aeromexico flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff. Early Tuesday morning, the B737 left the International Airport of Guadalajara bound for Chicago. According to C5 coordination personnel in Zapopan, the aircraft was 13 minutes into its flight when...
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy