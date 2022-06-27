ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Even before the primary votes are in, a pitched battle is brewing over cultural issues between the GOP and Democrats

By Rick Pearson, Dan Petrella, Jeremy Gorner, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2p43_0gN7zgrB00
Gov. J.B. Pritzker waves to people in the crowd during the Pride Parade on Chicago's North Side on June 26, 2022. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

In the final weekend before Tuesday’s primary election, the disparity in campaigning between Republicans running for governor and the Democratic incumbent they hope to replace foreshadows a fall general election campaign in which culture wars will likely take center stage.

On Sunday, first-term Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Democrats seeking statewide office joined in the celebration of Chicago’s Pride Parade and took the opportunity to warn that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning national abortion protections could extend to eliminating other rights.

Before stepping onto the parade route, Pritzker said he and supporters would be “marching for pride, marching for LGBTQ rights, for choice and for making sure that we’re fighting back against the Supreme Court that’s trying to take away people’s rights.”

“There’ll be some celebrating and, of course, some protests as a result of what happened on Friday,” the Democratic governor said of the parade.

Nearly 250 miles to the southwest in Quincy, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia celebrated Saturday’s endorsement for the GOP nomination for governor from former President Donald Trump by saying he planned to visit a nearby church.

“We are astray and it’s because we’ve allowed career politicians to deceive us, to misguide us and to take us to places where we should never have gone,” Bailey told his followers on Facebook . “The people are just getting sick and tired of being burdened by a failed government, especially a woke liberal government, that seeks to just indoctrinate our children, that seeks to let criminals go scot-free, that seeks to just push people who dream and want to work hard in this state, push them out.”

Pritzker, his renomination as the Democratic nominee for governor virtually assured against nominal opposition, has made the court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade a top issue heading into the fall. It is also representative, he’s indicated, of the need for protections for LGBTQ people and other groups after Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion that the court should revisit same-sex marriage and contraception rights.

A leading national abortion rights advocate, Pritzker has moved to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in state law and end restrictions such as parental notification while vowing to do even more in a planned special legislative session next month as other GOP-controlled states look to quickly restrict access to abortion.

Bailey is the most conservative among six contenders for the Republican nomination for governor. He’s been endorsed by leading state organizations that oppose abortion rights. Bailey is opposed to abortion except to save the life of the mother and has said he would seek to roll back taxpayer-funded abortion for poor women and reinstate parental notification.

As a member of the legislature, Bailey also has opposed LGBTQ rights, most recently contending that teaching children about the role the community has played in history in state-approved textbooks is “sexualizing kids” and forces “schools to indoctrinate our kids with their far-left ideology.”

Bailey also has spoken in biblical terms of the decline of the family unit and the role of women and has called transgender rights “the moral rot that is destroying society.”

“God, in His creation, He intended, you know, the family unit to be headed by the dad. The dad is supposed to be out, you know, teaching his children hard work, ethics, honesty and integrity,” Bailey said in an April 4 interview on “ Outside the Beltway .”

Running what began as an evangelical populist campaign based in the state’s rural, heavily Republican Downstate, Bailey has since seen his support rise across Illinois in line with an increasing rightward movement of GOP voters accelerated by their loyalty to Trump.

He has called Pritzker a “tyrant” for the governor’s pandemic mitigation orders and has seized on a long-standing political tactic of regionalism that relies on the stereotype that those outside Chicago are shortchanged compared with Chicago residents over how tax dollars are shared. That’s despite studies that have shown counties outside the Chicago region receive twice as much a return on state money as their residents pay in, largely at the expense of suburban taxpayers.

Bailey has even sponsored legislation calling for Chicago to be split from the rest of Illinois, arguing the state’s largest city and economic engine forces its liberal urban values on conservatives in rural Illinois. During recent debates, he repeatedly referred to Chicago as a “hellhole.”

Bailey’s road to potential victory was paved in part by tens of millions of dollars in advertising and mailers spent by Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association because Bailey is viewed as an easier challenger for Pritzker to defeat in November. The ads have attacked rival Republican candidate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and portrayed Bailey as “too conservative for Illinois” — a backhanded way of encouraging Bailey support among the GOP base.

The Illinois Democratic Party has made a similar effort in recent days with mailers labeling Republican attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore of Sorrento as “too conservative.”

DeVore is in a contest with Deerfield attorney Steve Kim, part of a statewide candidate slate with Irvin. Orland Park attorney David Shestokas is also in the GOP contest. Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul faces no primary opposition.

DeVore is a Downstate ally of Bailey and served as Bailey’s lawyer in lawsuits — eventually unsuccessful — that sought to challenge Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation orders.

Bailey’s campaign also has benefited from ultraconservative billionaire megadonor Richard Uihlein, who has contributed $17 million to the candidate as well as an independent expenditure group allied with Bailey. But Bailey’s camp viewed Trump’s long-sought endorsement as a key to victory on Tuesday, a development that sent Bailey’s GOP rivals arguing the state senator will not be electable in the fall.

One candidate, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg, said that “unfortunately, the endorsement that has mattered most in this primary has been J.B. Pritzker’s, with tens of millions of dollars spent to fool Republican voters and hand-pick the weakest opponent in November, Darren Bailey.”

Irvin, whose bid was backed by $50 million from hedge-fund CEO Ken Griffin, who announced last week he was moving his Citadel investment firm out of Chicago and to Miami, also contended Bailey could not defeat Pritzker in the fall.

“The only endorsement that’s important in this race is the endorsement of the residents of the state of Illinois,” Irvin said before stepping off at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival parade.

“You’re going to need Republican votes. You’re going to need independent votes. And you’re going to need Democratic crossover votes out of Chicago” to win in the fall, he said. “The purpose of the Republican primary is to pick the Republican opponent that is capable enough, prepared enough, to actually beat” Pritzker.

Rival candidate Gary Rabine of Bull Valley said he was “disappointed” in Trump’s endorsement of Bailey. Rabine had hosted a fundraiser for Trump and cultivated ties with loyalists of the former president.

“Our state is in a crisis and nothing will change unless J.B. Pritzker loses in November,” Rabine said.

For his part, Pritzker said Bailey’s acceptance of Trump’s endorsement “seems to me an acknowledgment on his part that he’s willing to go down a terrible rabbit hole that will sink the Republican Party. All I can say is that Darren Bailey’s too conservative for Illinois and he proved it.”

The other two Republicans running for the nomination are former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo and Hazel Crest attorney Max Solomon.

As candidates for federal, state and local nominations prepared their final day get-out-the-vote strategies, a late endorsement from President Joe Biden was announced in the new West Side and west suburban 7th Congressional District, with Biden backing veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, who is facing a challenge from progressive activist Kina Collins.

“Representative Danny Davis has always been an effective leader and lawmaker who is deeply rooted in his community. He serves with passion and integrity, and that’s why I’m endorsing him in his upcoming primary,” Biden said in a statement released by Davis’ campaign. “So much is at stake, and we have more work to do to bring costs down for families and keep our communities safe. I know Rep. Davis will continue to be an essential partner in getting it done.”

Davis said he was “grateful for President Biden’s support in this race and for his partnership in Washington, as we work to solve the pressing problems that families in Chicagoland face each and every day.”

But Collins said the endorsement was an example of Davis, who has served in Congress since 1997, “using his resources to call in favors to save himself” rather than assisting the district’s residents.

“He knows that voters are ready for a new generation of people-powered leadership, unbought by corporate PAC dollars, that will put our community above everything else. Time’s up on self-serving absentee leadership,” Collins said in a statement.

rap30@aol.com

dpetrella@chicagotribune.com

jgorner@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 5

djjs
2d ago

the pritz has a lot of nerve to talk about our rights! remember his covid mandates?

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
City
Xenia, IL
City
Deerfield, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
suburbanchicagoland.com

Preliminary vote shows Abdelnasser Rashid unseats incumbent Mike Zalewski

Preliminary vote shows Abdelnasser Rashid unseats incumbent Mike Zalewski. Abdelnasser Rashid, a Democrat who proved his strength when he nearly unseated Republican Cook County board member Sean Morrison in 2018 by almost 1,400 votes, is the unofficial winner in a battle for the Illinois House of Representatives in the 21st District on Tuesday June 28, 2022 defeating incumbent Michael Zalewski.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Cook County Dem Winners: Preckwinkle, Dart, Kaegi

Toni Preckwinkle easily won the Democratic primary for Cook County Board President Tuesday. Tom Dart also won the Democratic primary for Cook County Sheriff. Current Cook County assessor Fritz Kaegi is the projected Democratic winner over Kari Steele who currently sits on the water reclamation district. Kaegi has served one term and has increased property […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Kina Collins
The Crusader Newspaper

State voter data reveals Congressional candidate failed to vote for nearly a decade

Should the voting community be concerned about a candidate’s voting record and their true intent to seek office? C.H.E.F.S. Community Plan is a coalition of community members focused on education, civic engagement, and advocacy. C.H.E.F.S. (Courts. Housing. Education/Environment. Finance. Safety.), embraces the shepherd spirit and heartfelt practices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as he and national civil rights leaders gathered on the Lincoln Memorial steps:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Frustrated voters show up at polling sites to find absentee judges, machines not working

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All throughout the day, viewers have been writing or calling in about polling problems, with reports of no-show judges or machine issues.CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports from a polling location at Clark and Lake with the latest.Voting in Morton Grove was off to a bit of a slow start at Golf Middle School on Waukegan Avenue, which is where a viewer tells us she stood around with others for about an hour before giving up.She said she was told not enough election judges showed up and the machines were having problems. Construction greeted voters at a Chicago polling...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Primary#Election Local#Illinois Attorney General#Republican Primary#Legislature#Politics State#Gop#The Pride Parade#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
WGNtv.com

Election Results for Cook County

Several primary elections will be held Tuesday in Cook County. Among them is Cook County Board President, Cook County Sheriff, Cook County Commissioner and Cook County Assessor. Polls close at 7 p.m. Check back after 7 p.m. for real time results.
COOK COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe What This Illinois Idiot Did To Political Signs

I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
chicagocrusader.com

Data show voter turnout low in Black wards and Chicago

With one week left for the June 28 Primary, voter turnout is extremely low across Chicago, including the city’s 18 Black wards, according to the Chicago Board of Elections, which released data from Early Voting as of June 15. According to 2020 election data, Chicago has over 1.5 million...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After historic gun control legislation is passed, concerns about crime continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people killed and another 20 wounded in Chicago shootings this weekend.This as President Joe Biden signed one of the most significant federal gun control bills in nearly three decades. But will the new law make Chicago any safer? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is digging into that question.  "We need more federal assistance in enforcing this new law."Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered her message to the nation Monday morning. She applauded the bill signed over the weekend for strengthening penalties against straw purchasers in an interview on CBS Mornings.She pointed to illegal guns as a source of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy