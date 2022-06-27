ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The summer of air travel chaos continued with almost 900 flights cancelled and 6,500 delayed on Sunday

By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D73gO_0gN7zcKH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6cal_0gN7zcKH00
Passengers wait for boarding at LGA.

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

  • More than 800 flights across the US were cancelled on Sunday, according to data from FlightAware.
  • Over 6,500 US flights were also delayed on Sunday as travel chaos hits the airline industry.
  • Airlines are battling pilot shortages and delays as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

More than 800 flights across the US were cancelled on Sunday, according to data from flight tracking website, FlightAware, as 2022's summer of travel chaos continued at speed.

Delta canceled 235 flights, while Southwest Airlines canceled 105 flights, and American Airlines canceled 104 flights, according to the data.

Over 6,500 US flights were also delayed on the same day, per FlightAware.

Travel disruptions have escalated throughout the busy summer period, as airlines have trimmed their flight schedules or canceled operations to cope with staff shortages, delays, and surging demand for travel.

The situation has been particularly disruptive over holiday weekends. US airlines canceled or delayed more than 35,000 flights over the Juneteenth and Father's Day weekend.

The cancellations are causing chaos at airports across the US, as demand for travel returns to levels seen before the pandemic.

Airlines are grappling with pilot shortages caused by the pandemic and are now struggling to recruit and retain the numbers needed to keep up with travel demand.

United Airlines has also cited a shortage of air traffic controllers as a reason for the disruptions. The airline recently cut 12% of its schedule from Newark Airport hub to avoid delays.

Other airlines have also preemptively slashed their summer schedules to avoid delays, including Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.

A spokesperson for Delta told Insider that "higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some of our work groups, weather and air traffic control constraints," affected flights over the weekend.

Southwest Airlines attributed the situation to "thunderstorms along the Eastern seaboard, especially around the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, which resulted in route constraints and air traffic control programs," according to a Spokesperson.

A travel analyst previously told Insider that bad weather and the upcoming hurricane season threatens to worsen the situation.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider outside normal business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Lga#Flightaware#Delta#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Inc.com

In the Midst of Hundreds of Canceled Flights, Delta Air Lines Did Something Completely Unexpected. It's What Every Company Should Do

When something goes wrong, just do whatever it takes to make it right. Travel has been making something of a comeback lately. As the pandemic has ebbed, and as people have begun to return to whatever "normal life" looks like, at this point, a lot of them are more willing to get on an airplane than at any point over the last two years.
INDUSTRY
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Moving Antique Car to New Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is moving an antique Rolls Royce from one of their older cruise ships to their new vessel that will debut in Miami later this year, Carnival Celebration. The vintage 1934 Rolls Royce has been on Carnival Ecstasy for the past 30 years. The car is being shipped to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland where Carnival Celebration is currently under construction.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Furious passenger whose 16 calls to airline about his lost luggage went unanswered storms past security guards at Melbourne Airport after his Apple Airtags give away the bag's location: 'Is that customer service?'

A passenger who spent weeks trying to find his lost luggage eventually decided to storm an office at Melbourne Airport after the GPS tags, attached to his suitcases, pointed him in the right direction. Shane Miller, a cyclist and IT professional from Ballarat, landed at Melbourne Airport with Singapore Airlines...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid-Testing Requirement

No industry suffered like the cruise industry during the pandemic. Yes, airlines, restaurants, theme parks, and hotels took major hits -- some even shutting down for a period -- but none had to stop operating from March 2020 through July 2021. And normal (or at least mostly normal) returned to every other travel industry much faster than it has for cruise lines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

538K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy