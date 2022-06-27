ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Video shows Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson mocking Putin's shirtless horse-riding photoshoot at G7 meeting

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4HXr_0gN7zbRY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgoLj_0gN7zbRY00
Clockwise from center: Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Fumio Kishida, Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel, Mario Draghi, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, and Olaf Scholz at the G7 summit in Bavaria, Germany, on June 26, 2022.

Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • World leaders are meeting for a three-day G7 summit in Bavaria, Germany.
  • On Sunday, Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau were filmed mocking Vladimir Putin at a meeting.
  • Johnson and Trudeau made fun of the 2009 photo of Putin riding a horse shirtless.

Video shows Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson mocking a 2009 photo showing a shirtless Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a horse.

The Canadian and UK prime ministers made the comments on Sunday, at the three-day G7 summit in Bavaria, Germany. The G7 leaders are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, including implementing more sanctions on Moscow, and sending more military support to Kyiv.

You can watch the video from Agence France-Presse here .

The video shows Johnson, while sitting down for the meeting, asking his colleagues if they should leave their jackets on or take them off.

"We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his counterparts.

Trudeau jumped on the joke and quickly responded: "We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added: "Oh yes. Horseback riding is the best."

"We've got to show them our pecs," Johnson said.

US President Joe Biden, who was at the table, can be seen smiling at Johnson but not saying anything. Neither the White House nor the Kremlin immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5h9d_0gN7zbRY00
Vladimir Putin rides a horse during his vacation outside the town of Kyzyl in southern Siberia on August 3, 2009.

Alexsey Druginyn/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson and Trudeau were referring to photos of a shirtless Putin riding a horse while on vacation in Siberia in 2009.

The other leaders at the meeting were German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The G7 summit is expected to run until Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the summit via video link on Monday morning and called for the delivery of more heavy weaponry.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshoot#Horse#G7#Getty Images World#Russian#Canadian#Agence France Presse#European Commission
nationalinterest.org

Putin Declares End of the ‘Unipolar World’

As Vladimir Putin declares the end of the “unipolar world” over three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cracks begin to widen in the West’s maximum-pressure campaign against Moscow. Russian president Vladimir Putin used his address at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Fortune

Europe places Vladimir Putin’s alleged lover on the sanctions list

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vladimir Putin’s alleged lover has been targeted as part of the sixth package of economic sanctions by the European Union. Former Russian gymnast and ex-member of parliament Alina Kabaeva...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

538K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy