Philadelphia, PA

Teen Girl Injured After Struck By Car In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenager was hit by a car in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at Broad and York Streets.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene.

There’s no word on charges at this time.

Jeffrey David
2d ago

What is a 16yr old out 1am for the only thing open that time of night is legs and laundromats (smh) these kids now days is the head of the house hold

Tiffany Rae
2d ago

That is too late for a 16yr old to be out. I have a 16yr old too and they are so hard to deal with. Mine slept over a friends house even after I told her no. When I went to pick her up, she turned her location off and ignored my calls. Just an example of how these teens can be. But Thank goodness she wasn't killed and the driver stayed on the scene🙏🏽🙏🏽

Margaret Sigler
2d ago

what is a16 year during out that later O looking for trouble and got hit by a car ! she should of been In the house in her bed sleep! where are these Parents for this teenager s . well shouldn't of been Out that time of morning 1:00 am SMH.

