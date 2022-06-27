ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell students share mixed feelings about Supreme Court abortion ruling

963thebuzzer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reactions are mixed at Cornell about the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion....

963thebuzzer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
Elite Daily

These States Would Be Abortion Havens If Roe Falls

It's a scary time for Americans with a uterus. As the Supreme Court weighs a likely overturn on Roe v. Wade, states like Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri continue to crank out some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws. But while some anti-choice legislators are working hard to chip away at reproductive rights, others are working even harder to protect them. These 16 states' laws protect abortion, in case worse comes to worse, which is unfortunately looking extremely likely.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Mixed Feelings#Politics Federal#College#Politics Judicial#Cornell#The Supreme Court#The Cornell Daily Sun#Republicans
Fox News

Roe v. Wade overturned: CNN pundit cites disabled brother, relative with Down syndrome to defend abortions

CNN contributor Ana Navarro offered an emotional defense of abortion rights following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. During CNN's coverage of the historic ruling, Navarro appeared in a panel discussion where anchor Alisyn Camerota challenged GOP strategist Alice Stewart, who pointed to pregnancy centers and adoption agencies in the "pro-life community" across the country that can help mothers with unexpected pregnancies, by citing "some 410,000 children" in the foster care system who haven't been adopted and some babies will "obviously" have physical disabilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Twitter
TODAY.com

SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade has some states already banning abortions with others set to do so in the next few months. In the state of Mississippi, there is one abortion clinic that will be forced to shut its doors for good. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for Saturday TODAY.June 25, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Reason.com

The Next Abortion Battlegrounds

The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and concluded that the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process clause does not protect a fundamental right to terminate a pregnancy. This will put an end to cases questioning whether a given set of abortion regulations constitute an "undue burden" on a woman's right to an abortion, but (as Ilya notes below) it will not put an end to abortion-related litigation.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Walz campaign clarifies remark on Supreme Court retirements

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's campaign on Wednesday clarified remarks he made on abortion a day earlier, acknowledging that only one Minnesota Supreme Court justice will hit the mandatory retirement age in the next gubernatorial term, not three.Walz made the comment after telling reporters, "The governor's office is now the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota." Walz was contrasting his position with that of Republican challenger Scott Jensen, who has called for a ban. But Walz campaign spokesman Darwin Forsyth said the governor misspoke, and meant to say only that he thinks three...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy