Michigan State

Gas prices continue to decline across Michigan, nationwide

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — AAA of Michigan says gas prices have continued to move downward, both across the country and in metro Detroit. AAA says prices...

Freeway911
2d ago

It’s the 45 million barrels released from the strategic reserves. It bought us about 45 days of a small decease since we burn about a million barrels a day.

holly Daucher
2d ago

Still over $5.00. Could it be there is more ETHANOL in the gas? Could this be the reason for the small decrease?

