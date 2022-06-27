Police at scene of deadly shooting in midtown Tulsa

Tulsa Police said they are searching for the person who shot and killed a man near Admiral and Delaware. Officers said they have few leads. TPD said they found 43-year-old Tony Morrison shot to death in his car. TPD Officer Danny Bean said around 3 a.m. Monday morning, they were...
TULSA, Okla. — The OKCM Search & Rescue Team is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen near the Admiral Twin Drive in north Tulsa, according to an OKCM Facebook post. Selena Perez is 5′6″, 190 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last...
A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend. Officers say Amy Ballenger drove by the victim's home near Admiral and North Sheridan on Saturday and fired two shots from her Jeep. According to police, a man and a...
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said a toddler was hit by a car Monday night and is in critical condition. Police said around 9 p.m. a child was hit by a white car in the outside lane of westbound 86th Street North at North Ash Street in Owasso. Medics took the child to a hospital in critical condition.
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eight-year-old girl is still in a coma after she was hit by a car while riding her bike last week. Rosalee Newkirk is still in a coma. Her grandma, Michelle McGee says, “Monday night, they said she was so critical that they wouldn’t even let her momma see her until after they got her stable. And then her momma called me. She was frantic. She was scared to death; she didn’t know if her daughter was going to make it or live.”
TULSA, Okla. — One man was arrested after he led authorities on a chase through east Tulsa in a stolen car early Monday morning. Juan Martinez, 18, was arrested for eluding, DUI and being in possession of a stolen vehicle, among several other charges. Police said they first tried...
TULSA, Okla. — Jaundalyn Joan Bailey, said she remembers June 19 all too well, the date of a deadly shooting at a west Tulsa QuikTrip. “I saw the victim who got shot laying in a pool of blood,” said Bailey. That victim was Desmond Cousino. Police said Cousino...
TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is asking the public for information about a fire more than two decades ago at Bell’s Amusement Park. TFD posted on Facebook that they are looking for details about the Jan. 4, 2000 fire on the Zingo at Bell’s. They said a documentary is being filmed about it and all information is appreciated.
TULSA, Okla. — An unusual home that might just make you feel like a kid again recently hit the market, and real estate agents across Tulsa, Oklahoma, are calling it a “once in a lifetime find.”. According to KOKI-TV, Angela Barnett, with Chinowth & Cohen Relators, is the...
HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fire Monday morning in Henryetta. According to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, a trailer fire was called in around 4 a.m. near Elm Road and Wilson Road in Henryetta. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The...
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (6/26/22; 9:16 p.m.) — OHP has confirmed that the child has been found. On Sunday night Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for “TJ” Muel Parks-Williams. Williams is an 11-year-old black male with a shaved head and mohawk.
Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested after deputies say he threw a two-year-old child from a porch near Summit in Muskogee County. Deputies said they responded to the incident on June 17. The child’s condition is not known. Brian Lamar Logan, 39, of Tulsa was arrested...
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman, who got out of prison two years ago, has been jailed on $7,500 bail pending her arraignment Tuesday on a charge of breaking into an unoccupied rent house across the street from where she was staying. Due to her criminal record, Bryttney Nycole...
SAPULPA, Okla. — Glenpool steel company, Premier Steel, installed its newly patented Fast Cast Bridge® system in Sapulpa, Friday. The new bridge replaced a recently condemned bridge on 33rd West Avenue and 76th Street North in Sapulpa, which is heavily used for both Sapulpa and Jenks school bus routes, emergency vehicles and everyday travel.
Comments / 0