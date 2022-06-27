ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police at scene of deadly shooting in midtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at the scene of a deadly shooting in midtown...

www.krmg.com

KRMG

Search & Rescue Team searching for 14-year-old girl

TULSA, Okla. — The OKCM Search & Rescue Team is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen near the Admiral Twin Drive in north Tulsa, according to an OKCM Facebook post. Selena Perez is 5′6″, 190 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home

A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend. Officers say Amy Ballenger drove by the victim's home near Admiral and North Sheridan on Saturday and fired two shots from her Jeep. According to police, a man and a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toddler hit by car in Owasso, in critical condition

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said a toddler was hit by a car Monday night and is in critical condition. Police said around 9 p.m. a child was hit by a white car in the outside lane of westbound 86th Street North at North Ash Street in Owasso. Medics took the child to a hospital in critical condition.
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child remains in coma, one week after she was hit by a car in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eight-year-old girl is still in a coma after she was hit by a car while riding her bike last week. Rosalee Newkirk is still in a coma. Her grandma, Michelle McGee says, “Monday night, they said she was so critical that they wouldn’t even let her momma see her until after they got her stable. And then her momma called me. She was frantic. She was scared to death; she didn’t know if her daughter was going to make it or live.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Waterline break closes east Tulsa street

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, OK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Curious ‘Jetsons’ home hits Tulsa market

TULSA, Okla. — An unusual home that might just make you feel like a kid again recently hit the market, and real estate agents across Tulsa, Oklahoma, are calling it a “once in a lifetime find.”. According to KOKI-TV, Angela Barnett, with Chinowth & Cohen Relators, is the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Henryetta fire kills two people

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fire Monday morning in Henryetta. According to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, a trailer fire was called in around 4 a.m. near Elm Road and Wilson Road in Henryetta. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The...
HENRYETTA, OK
KRMG

11-year-old boy found after Endangered Missing Advisory

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (6/26/22; 9:16 p.m.) — OHP has confirmed that the child has been found. On Sunday night Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for “TJ” Muel Parks-Williams. Williams is an 11-year-old black male with a shaved head and mohawk.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kolomkobir.com

Perryman Ranch gave rise to Tulsa | Tulsa World Magazine

Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing woman jailed on burglary charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman, who got out of prison two years ago, has been jailed on $7,500 bail pending her arraignment Tuesday on a charge of breaking into an unoccupied rent house across the street from where she was staying. Due to her criminal record, Bryttney Nycole...
CUSHING, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First-of-its-kind bridge installed in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Glenpool steel company, Premier Steel, installed its newly patented Fast Cast Bridge® system in Sapulpa, Friday. The new bridge replaced a recently condemned bridge on 33rd West Avenue and 76th Street North in Sapulpa, which is heavily used for both Sapulpa and Jenks school bus routes, emergency vehicles and everyday travel.
SAPULPA, OK

