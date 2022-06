(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department will be auctioning off dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles across the city. The department is holding nine abandoned vehicle auctions through July 26. The first auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Elite Towing (13020 E. McNichols). DPD says credit cards will be accepted, all successful bidders must have a valid driver’s license and a license is required for all bids that are more than $2,500. The vehicles must be removed by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction. Anyone who has had a contract with the city must sign an affidavit stating...

