ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bearish About This Car Wash Company

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LydIH_0gN7xbVy00
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Mister Car Wash Inc MCW to Sell from Neutral and reduced the price target to $10 (18% downside) from $12.
  • The analyst thinks the nature of car wash demand is less defensive in the near term.
  • In the current inflationary environment, customers will prefer to cancel their car wash memberships in favor of washing their vehicles at home, the analyst noted.
  • McShane said there is a possibility of the churn rate going up as members are billed monthly and can cancel their membership at any time.
  • Price Action: MCW shares are trading lower by 2.44% at $11.98 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Price Action#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Over $540M Of 2 Stocks

Although the US stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 73% to 83% I'd Buy Right Now

While these two stocks have dropped massively over the past year, they still have potential. If Roku and PubMatic can play their cards right, they could be great investments over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Helps With Cancer But Recreational Use Is Not Benign: Pot Users 22% More Likely To End Up In ER Or Hospital, Says One Study

Cannabis use is connected to a higher risk of hospital or emergency care admission, claims a new study published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research. New findings come amid a legalization trend with 19 US states having legal adult-use markets and some 36 allowing medical marijuana. Cannabis legalization is also catching up globally. Last year, Luxembourg became the first European country to legalize cannabis cultivation for personal use, while Malta became the first on the continent to officially legalize cannabis. Germany might be next in line to go fully recreational, say industry experts. More recently, Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy