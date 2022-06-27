ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

Domain Of No Spin 06.27.22

By m. ray allen
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3al19t_0gN7xRda00

Laundry Land in Clifton Forge serves tourists who camp at Douthat State Park, other campers who frequent campgrounds nearby, and citizens of Clifton Forge and surrounding areas.

I approached two men and two women who were free to talk between loads.

Two of the four, a man and a woman, declined to engage in conversation and go on record, but one man and one woman agreed to weigh in on current events. Both declined to have their names published in the newspaper.

As the old saying goes, “Ladies go first.” The lady who agree to be interviewed was washing and drying several loads of clothes.

She said that she moved from Wisconsin three months ago to live in Eagle Rock, and she revealed that she has landed a job at an Exxon Station in Botetourt County.

Asked what her main concern is, she replied, “Everything is high because of inflation, but our wages are still low.”

As for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that continues after more than 100 days, she remarked, “I’ve not been paying attention to any wars because they are so negative.”

She continued, “It’s not the way it used to be; people are really struggling here.”

Recalling her days in Wisconsin, she revealed, “I worked in a factory that makes plastics.”

Concerning her move to Va., she said, “I live out in the country, and it takes 20 minutes to get anywhere to buy groceries; and on top of that, the prices of groceries are sky high.”

She added, “The price of gas is outrageous.”

As for the gentleman who grew up in the Clifton Forge, he lives in the area and is employed locally.

He revealed, “My main concern is gas prices and the way our government is sending money to foreign countries without taking care of people here at home.”

He added, “The way it is, we have enough fuel here in our country, but we are importing fuel from other counties.”

As for the war in Ukraine, he noted, “To be honest, I haven’t paid attention to it.”

Waxing political, he stated, “Unemployment was down when Trump was in office, and there were no wars unless I forgot something.”

“Gas prices were low, unemployment was low and inflation was low,” he remembered.

Asked about the way COVID-19 impacted him, he stated, “I believe it, but I believe it was over exaggerated; and the death count was not accurate.”

He recalled, “My wife was diagnosed with COVID, but when the test came back from Alleghany hospital, the test was not positive.”

“Before COVID was named, it was called a respiratory infection, and if I read correctly, as many people died from the flu as they did from COVID,” he offered.

He concluded, “Everything was just better two years ago.”

Laundry Land closed at 9:00 p.m. Friday night, and only one other person was drying clothes besides the four I approached for interviews.

I was unable to request an interview because the lady left her clothes in the dryer, walked outside the building, drove away, and quickly retrieved her clothes from the dryer upon her return.

With historic high fuel prices emptying the pockets of Americans, the national average price for one gallon of regular gasoline on June 23 was $4.940, and the national average price for one gallon of diesel fuel was $5.904.

While Virginia’s average hovered below those marks for both, the averages in Virginia were $4.776 and $5.789 per gallon of regular gasoline and diesel fuel respectively.

I drive a car that requires non-ethanol gasoline, and this week, I filled up my tank in Covington where I paid $5.429 per gallon for regular gasoline.

The post Domain Of No Spin 06.27.22 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

10 years after the devastating Derecho in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It has been ten years since a well-known derecho impacted the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states on June 29, 2012. According to the Storm Prediction Center, a derecho is a widespread-long-lived wind storm that produces damaging straight-line winds. It is usually associated with bands of quick-moving showers and storms. The line of storms must generate gusts greater than or equal to 58 mph and track over a path length of at least 240 miles, or 400 kilometers, to be considered a derecho.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 14.6 cents over past week.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.63 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Housing market cooling in the New River Valley

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Realtors in the New River Valley say the housing market is starting to cool off. The New River Valley Association of Realtors says there’s less competition for houses in the NRV. Some homes that would’ve gotten up to 10 offers a year ago, are only...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Festival fun returns to Roanoke Valley with 34th Salem Fair

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Come one, come all! The largest fair in Virginia — not to mention the largest free gate fair in America — is returning to Salem on Wednesday, bringing an estimated 350,000 guests and heightened security protocols along with it over the next two weeks. According to organizers, the Salem Fair will […]
SALEM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton Forge, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Covington, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke woman is $500,000 Virginia lottery winner

NEWS RELEASE: “I was happy. Then I got nervous!”. That’s how Phyllis Caley of Roanoke described the moment she realized that the Virginia Lottery scratcher ticket in her hand was worth $500,000. It happened when she bought a 100X The Money ticket at One Stop Market, located at...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Living Proof Beer Co. opens in Rocky Mount

Beer is living proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy — a quote often attributed to the sociable soul of Benjamin Franklin. It’s also a sentiment wholeheartedly endorsed by the owners of the new Living Proof Beer Co. in Franklin County. “We want people...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
wmra.org

Water-powered grain mill in Nelson County wins state grant

A flour mill in Nelson County is one of 11 recipients of state-funded grants meant to bolster the infrastructure of food and farming enterprises. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The grant, which comes out of the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development program, awarded $22,500 to Deep Roots Milling in Nelson County. Charlie Wade founded the company – although the mill itself far predates him.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after protests

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the roads. EARLIER STORY: Portions of Church Street are closed as of 4 p.m. Monday until further notice to accommodate scheduled protests, according to the City of Lynchburg. Closures include Church Street between 8th Street and 10th Street and 9th Street...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Celeste Park reopens in town of Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in the town of Rocky Mount can explore more outdoors space and officials say it’s years in the making. People gathered for the official reopening of Celeste Park Tuesday. There was a ribbon-cutting to honor the event. The park is about 6.5 acres...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Sheetz Release) - The convenience store chain Sheetz is reducing the price of certain fuel... to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. 349 Sheetz locations across six states offer that gasoline, meaning not every location does. This comes as average gasoline prices...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Laundry Land#Exxon Station
theroanokestar.com

Father-Son Team Makes Mr. G’s Donuts A Lexington Treat

On April 22, near the end of the Easter/spring holiday week, my wife and I drove to Lexington, Virginia to check out some antique malls and have a picnic at nearby scenic Goshen Pass. Lexington is a both a charming, historic college town and easy day trip from the Roanoke...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Volvo turns keys to newest electric truck over to Camrett Logistics

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention the next time you travel up and down the Interstate 81 corridor between Roanoke and the New River Valley, because you might see some of Volvo’s newest technology. The latest model of its VNR electric truck is hitting the highway. Volvo cut...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

All American Festival and Fireworks event coming to Bedford County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Spring Valley Farm is hosting the All American Festival and Firework event Sunday, July 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Everything is free including fireworks, live music, petting zoo, and admission. Several food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Spring Valley Farm is at 1191 Horseshoe...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Greenbrier resort in West Virginia declared safe after threat

UPDATE 6/25/2022 10:30 p.m. — The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs has been declared safe after a threat was made. The resort’s director of public relations Cam Huffman says that threat was received Saturday afternoon, and everyone in the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. What was said has not been […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WSLS

Say goodbye to the Mountaineers: Administrative merger Friday

LOW MOOR, Va. – History is in the making in Alleghany County where two rival school systems are coming together for the benefit of the students and community. The Alleghany County Public School system, the Covington City Public School system, and the Jackson River Technical Center will merge to create Alleghany Highlands Public Schools on July 1.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

The Salem Fair takes safety precautions ahead of opening day

SALEM, Va. – Ride by ride, the Salem Fair is gearing up for another year. “It’s a family reunion for us because we see the people with the food vendors, with Deggeler Attractions, with the entertainers that come back year after year,” Director of Tourism for the City of Salem, Carey Harveycutter said.
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Victoria Chuah crowned Miss Virginia 2022 in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Victoria Chuah traded in her Miss Arlington title at the Berglund Center Saturday night because she won a new sash, a new crown, and a new role representing the Commonwealth as Miss Virginia 2022. Chuah was crowned by Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard with other previous winners in attendance, including Miss […]
ROANOKE, VA
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy