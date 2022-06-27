ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Will Heat’s run with Dewayne Dedmon come to a close in NBA free agency?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Q: With the Heat drafting Nikola Jovic, and now adding Orlando Robinson to their summer-league team, and with Omer Yurtseven surely coming back, do you think we have seen the last of Dewayne Dedmond? – Joel.

A: Even though all play the same position, I’m not sure the situations are related. First, Orlando Robinson remains nothing more than an Exhibit 10 addition at this point, nothing more assured than a summer-league spot, and perhaps camp invitation. Nikola Jovic is young and raw, hardly positioned to step in if a starter is sidelined. So basically the Dewayne Dedmon situation could come down to the degree of trust in Omer. This could be a case where the Heat use the Udonis Haslem roster spot for the security of Dedmon on the roster. Remember, Dedmon is a free agent, so there also could be outside interest, with teams assuredly willing to offer at least a minimum contract in his direction. He is coming off consecutive quality seasons as a traditional backup center.

Q: If the Heat can pry someone like Harrison Barnes free, they’ll be fighting for the championship again. – Juan.

A: Which must mean you believe they are close, which they certainly seem to be. I’m not saying if it is Harrison Barnes, but an additional versatile wing scorer could help – unless there is confidence of Victor Oladipo returning, and returning to something close to his former All-Star self.

Q: In watching the Nets get swept in the playoffs, I noticed that 33-year-old Kevin Durant looked to be on the steep decline. Why is he the dream trade target? – Brian.

A: Because he remains one of the NBA’s elite players, just as LeBron James at that age, still clearly capable of leading a team deep into the playoffs. But with the Nets having committed so much of their future draft to the Rockets in the James Harden trade, they also are in no position to rebuild. So the odds remain on Brooklyn trying to make things right with Durant.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kyrie Irving

After a tumultuous season that went from NBA title favorites to being swept in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are ready for a divorce. According to Nets insider Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Kyrie has been granted permission to seek sign-and-trade offers from other NBA teams. The move comes amid reports that the Nets are unwilling to sign Kyrie to a new contract with any significant guarantees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: "You’re Gonna Have To Explain Yourself To People In Your Generation... My Father And Uncles Can Meet You On Your Level Better Than I Can."

Kyrie Irving has been in the news consistently over the past week, as his situation with the Brooklyn Nets seemingly deteriorated and then ended up being resolved when he opted into his $36 million player option. During that time, many personalities have given their opinion on Irving and there has been a lot of criticism going the way of the star point guard.
NBA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Gary Payton II Speculation

Gary Payton II is one of multiple Golden State Warriors players who is eligible for free agency, and the team is said to want to retain the 29-year-old guard. In his most extensive NBA action to date, Payton appeared in 71 regular season games for the NBA champs, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per outing.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Trae Young Wants Kevin Durant And Dejounte Murray To Team Up With Him On The Atlanta Hawks

After days of dizzying trade rumors, it looks like the Nets will move forward with their two stars for at least one more season. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, sharpshooting point guard Trae Young is dreaming of leading a big three of his own. On Twitter, Young's recent activity indicates that he loves the idea of playing with Kevin Durant and Dejounte Murray, who would make the Hawks instant title contenders.
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks trade Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons

The Knicks will unload more than $19MM in 2022-23 salary in the deal, providing ample cap space to sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. Noel has a $9.24M salary next season, while Burks is due approximately $10M. Both players are signed through the 2023-24 season, but there are team options...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Wall to sign with Western Conference contender

John Wall has reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets and is set to become a free agent. But the veteran guard appears to have already chosen his new home. Wall is planning to sign with the LA Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Other teams have interest in Wall, but Woj says the guard intends to join the Clippers.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

REPORT: PJ Tucker Expected To Leave Heat For 76ers In Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers remain focused on building around Joel Embiid and James Harden as they seek to achieve their NBA championship aspirations. Tucker decided to decline his $7.4M player option to enter free agency this offseason. Given he is set to be 38 late next May, locking in a long-term deal would be the best way to play out what likely could be the final contract of his NBA career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic Hint at Mavs Free Agency Plan?

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation this year, including Christian Wood, who Dallas recently acquired from the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, and more. And then there's the NBA Draft,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Should The Pacers Trade Malcolm Brogdon For John Collins?

Should Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard pull the trigger on this one?. Let’s break down the potential pros and cons of a Brogdon-for-Collins deal. Brogdon has never played more than 56 regular-season games since he first donned Pacers Blue and Gold in the 2019-20 NBA season. It’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Reportedly Eyeing Dejounte Murray And Jalen Brunson Backcourt

The New York Knicks are aiming to make a big splash in the 2022 offseason. After the team bizarrely left the 2022 Draft with no players, their master plan started to show its form. The Knicks have traded Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, and Alec Burks to make a lot of cap space with the franchise looking to offer Jalen Brunson big money to leave Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Miami lands No. 1 dual-threat QB recruit Jaden Rashada

Miami picked up the commitment of No. 22 overall recruit Jaden Rashada on Sunday. Rashada, ESPN's top-ranked dual-threat quarterback for 2023, chose Miami over Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss, and LSU. The quarterback's commitment to the Hurricanes signals the fourth four-star prospect the team has landed for 2023. He joins...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy