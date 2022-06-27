ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Springfield coffee shop plans to open new location on Chatham Road

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
Grab-a-Java, a popular local coffee shop best known for its store-made coffee and witty artwork, plans to open a new location along Chatham Road later this year.

The store's holding group — led by owner Bill Legge — filed a permit with the city for commercial development on a site at 300 Chatham Road last week. Ground has been broken at the location as well.

Because of supply chain issues, Legge isn't willing to give an exact date as to when the location will open, but he said that the location was a good one for expansion of his company.

"It's a very high-visibility, high-traffic area," Legge said. "It's along a lot of people's routes to work downtown, it's very accessible and it seemed like a good fit."

Legge and his wife, Vicky, purchased the shop from its original owners, Meg and Peter Lazare, in 2018, having been longtime customers. The Lazares opened the original Sixth Street location in 1996 and opened a second store along Hedley Road in 2004. Peter Lazare passed away two weeks after the sale to the Legges was finalized.

More Springfield food news:Owners of popular Springfield restaurant charged with theft and sales tax evasion

Legge said that one key reason why he decided to open a third store was the continued growth of the coffee industry — in particular, the kind of high quality drinks that Grab-a-Java is known for.

"A lot of folks used to get their coffee from a can of Folgers or at the gas station; now, their tastes are more refined," Legge said. "They expect a high-quality bit of coffee in their cup."

He believes his stores have an advantage over big chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin' because of the handcrafted, specialty coffee his chain is known for.

"Everything for them (the big chains) is all computerized and automated in these fancy machines where you just touch a button," Legge said. "That doesn't lead to the same level of quality. We're a small business, (we) try to take good care of our people — both customers and employees.

From the employees' standpoint, we operate just like a family and I think that the locally-owned small business coffee shops make a better cup."

Illinois Primary:Early voting numbers strong in Sangamon County ahead of Illinois primary election

The parcel of land that will become home to the new Grab-a-Java location will join Starbucks and Dunkin' along Chatham Road in what Legge and others are now referring to as "Coffee Corner" because of the number of shops along that portion of the street in between Monroe and Washington streets.

There won't be too many changes made to the Chatham Road shop in comparison to the other two stores in the Grab-a-Java family, with Legge saying that they will remain committed to the business model that has served the company well for over 25 years.

"It's our exact same existing model," Legge said. "We've tried to learn in terms of our internal layout — our flow and how things move and where things are stored inside the store. We've tried to figure out how to improve there, but from a customer standpoint, there's really no difference. (It's) the same menu (and) the same excellent coffee that our customers have grown accustomed to receiving."

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cup Of Coffee#Specialty Coffee#Tax Evasion#Food Drink#Coffee Info#Restaurants#Popular Springfield#Folgers
