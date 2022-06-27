ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Thousands arrive at Wimbledon for first full-capacity tournament in three years

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvb7c_0gN7xH3Y00

Thousands of tennis fans have begun pouring through the gates at Wimbledon as it returns at full capacity for the first time in three years.

The Met Office has warned the expected 42,000 supporters to brace for rain showers over SW19 in the early afternoon – just as the first Centre Court games are set to begin.

The world’s oldest tennis tournament was cancelled in 2020, for the first time since the Second World War, amid coronavirus restrictions, and audience capacity was reduced to 50% in 2021.

A huge throng of hopeful tennis fans also joined the famous queue for premium tickets on the day of play, including Roger Federer superfan Danilo Criscuolo, who flew from Napoli in Italy last week to be first in line for Tuesday tickets.

The 30-year-old, a car rental administrator who has been camping in south-west London for three nights, told the PA news agency: “It was a very long trip because we were two hours delayed from the start, and there was another two hours of delay for the luggage.

“But when I saw for the first time the grass of the Wimbledon park, I lost all my bad vibes – only good vibes.”

Baring a tattoo of Federer on his calf, he joked: “I have a portrait here of Roger Federer but I don’t have a portrait of my wife – he is more important than my wife.”

Mr Criscuolo said he is rooting for Italian and men’s world number 11 Matteo Berrettini this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwu1x_0gN7xH3Y00
Spectators wearing Union Jack style T-shirts look towards Centre Court ahead of day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Veteran Wimbledon fan and retired GP Maggie Wright said she has been joining the queue for premium on-the-day tickets for 60 years.

The 71-year-old, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, who was camping with her daughter, Henrietta Braithwaite, 30, told PA: “We used to stand and queue for Centre Court for five shillings, I think it was.

“Initially you didn’t have to queue overnight, and then it was on the pavement, and I think we really were the diehard fans because there would be cars all night flashing their lights at us – terrible.

“It’s very quiet this year, but it’s always great because you meet people from around the world and you never know who you’re going to be next to.

“Everyone’s really friendly and helpful. It is a great part of the experience.

“The worst thing about the queue is finding somewhere to shower, and the best part is everything else.”

Colm O’Donnell, from Ashford in Kent, said he has made lifelong friends with people from China, Australia and the USA after meeting them in the Wimbledon queue.

The 35-year-old food bank employee, who has been camping outside the south-west London venue to ensure his spot in the queue since Saturday, told PA: “This is my fifth year in the queue.

“I’m making an effort because I’ve made so many friends in the queue and that’s what’s so good about the queue.

“I’ve made a friend in the queue who I’ve been having Zoom calls with for the past year-and-a-half during Covid and lockdown, and they’ve invited me to their home in Australia.

“And that’s the magic of what the queue does, for meeting people around the world.

“That’s why Federer fans and tennis fans come to meet in this one spectacular place in Wimbledon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9LIT_0gN7xH3Y00
Spectator Gail Campbell, from Scotland, arrives at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr O’Donnell said that, as a Federer fan, he wants to see “anyone but Djokovic” win this year, particularly after he refused to get vaccinated for coronavirus ahead of the Australian Open.

The morning play-offs will see men’s home favourite Cameron Norrie face veteran Spaniard Pablo Andujar, while British women’s number three Heather Watson will compete against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch.

Meteorologists have forecast drizzle from around 1pm until 4pm – meaning the retractable roof may have to be activated over the first Centre Court matches from 1.30pm.

Fan favourite Andy Murray will be among the first on court, facing Australian James Duckworth.

The Scot is unseeded and battling an abdominal strain injury.

First seed Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth successive Wimbledon title and seventh overall, will also be taking to the court in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her Centre Court debut against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

The British teenager has been in a race against time to be fit after suffering a side strain earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Kahh_0gN7xH3Y00
Ground staff update the order of play for day one of Wimbledon 2022 (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

This year, Wimbledon has barred Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine, taking men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev and women’s number five Aryna Sabalenka out of the running.

The decision has had serious repercussions, with the ATP and WTA deciding to withhold ranking points from the tournament.

According to Sunday evening’s odds from bookmaker Bet365, Djokovic is 4/5 to win the men’s singles competition, followed by Italian Matteo Berrettini at 5/1 and Spain’s Rafael Nadal at 7/1.

For the women’s singles, 21-year-old Polish player Iga Swiatek is placed at 6/4 to win, with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at 8/1 and American teenager Coco Gauff at 12/1.

The All England Club tournament in south-west London is running from June 27 until July 10 this year.

Related
newschain

Emma Raducanu suffers second-round exit at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon return proved to be an anti-climax as the US Open champion exited in the second round with defeat by Caroline Garcia. Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek 6-3 6-3 loss on Centre Court.
TENNIS
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Serena Williams’ match today? Wimbledon schedule for Tuesday

Serena Williams makes her long-awaited grand slam return this afternoon as the seven-time Wimbledon champion takes on Harmony Tan on Centre Court today.It comes 12 months after Williams last played a singles match, which ended in tears when the 23-grand slam champion tore her hamstring in the opening round of last year’s Wimbledon.The 40-year-old Williams received a shock wildcard for the main draw after she made her return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles last week.Williams received a kind opening draw against French wildcard Tan, who is ranked 115th in the world. “Every match is...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon first-day attendance low after officials predicted ‘record crowd’

Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.Several fans who had been...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

New Aussie Wimbledon hero: Jason Kubler, 29, breaks British hearts as he whips rising star and storms into the second round - as he reveals WHY it's his best-ever win

Aussie Jason Kubler has stormed into the second round at Wimbledon after thrashing local hope Dan Evans. Brisbane raised Kubler, 29, outclassed Evans 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Court Two in the performance of his injury plagued career. The former world number one junior was elated at the outcome, where he...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon and overpowered by France’s Caroline Garcia

Before the final game, Emma Raducanu stood on the baseline in the evening sun as Centre Court gave one last prolonged howl of encouragement. It was offered without expectation – Caroline Garcia had already proven her dominance and her 6-3, 6-3 victory was sealed a few moments later – but was a welcome expression of support for a young player visibly struggling with her game.A year on since her surge from anonymity to Wimbledon’s fourth round, with a US Open title in between, this second-round exit could easily be interpreted as Raducanu regression. Her serve was about the only part...
TENNIS
newschain

Cameron Norrie ready for heightened pressure of deep Wimbledon run

Cameron Norrie is ready to embrace the pressure of trying to make the second week at a grand slam after he survived a scare to keep the British train on track at Wimbledon. The world number 11 needed five sets to get the better of Spaniard Jaume Munar but looked in trouble after his former doubles partner won the second and third sets.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu battles past Van Uytvanck in straight sets at Wimbledon

A year ago, when Emma Raducanu arrived on the grounds at Wimbledon for the first grand slam match of her career, not many people took notice. She was scheduled out on Court 18, a standard court assignment for a British player. When she immediately trailed by a break, it was a logical scoreline for a player with no experience, not noteworthy at all. Her straight-sets victory over Vitalia Diatchenko was a footnote on the day’s play.
TENNIS
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Country
China
The Independent

Wimbledon day two: Ten Brits and tennis titans Williams and Nadal poised to play

Tennis titans Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will be among those in action at Wimbledon’s grass courts on Tuesday.Day two heralds Williams’ first match in the 2022 tournament as her efforts to reach a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title begin.The US athlete will face France’s Harmony Tan, who at age 24 is 16 years her junior.Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff, 18, will be facing Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, as she stands on the verge of a top-10 breakthrough having reached her first grand slam final at the French Open earlier this month.Nadal is vying to win his third successive grand slam...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Top talking points ahead of the 2022 championships

A fortnight of exciting tennis beckons as the 2022 Wimbledon championships kick off this week.Here is a rundown of some key talking points ahead of the start of the tournament:– Return to full capacity for first time in three yearsThis year, the tournament will return to pre-Covid numbers for the first time in three years.The grand slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The competition did go ahead in 2021 with spectators, although most days it was only at 50% capacity.This year, the full capacity – so up to...
TENNIS
newschain

Novak Djokovic hits form in straight-sets coast past Thanasi Kokkinakis

Novak Djokovic fired a warning to his Wimbledon title rivals by easing past Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis with a flawless display, and then vowing to get even better. The defending champion had been unconvincing in his 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Korean Kwon Soon-woo in what was his first match on grass since last year’s final.
TENNIS
Reuters

Wimbledon day three

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):. British ninth seed Cameron Norrie dug deep to book his place in the third round with a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 win over Spaniard Jaume Munar. 1645 KERBER OUTCLASSES LINETTE.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Record number of Brits through but empty Centre Court seats remain

A record number of British players are through to the second round of singles at Wimbledon, but crowds have stayed sparser than usual most likely due to coronavirus fears and wet weather.Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray are among nine Britons through to the next round in the best team GB performance since 1997, however, some Centre Court seats have been left empty even for the big games.Some 36,603 fans attended the first day while 39,450 came on the second.All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) organisers had expected 42,000 tickets to be sold daily.This year marks the return...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

