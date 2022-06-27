ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Red Dead Revolver' Gets Gorgeous Unreal Engine 5 Remake

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'd be forgiven for not knowing much about it considering Rockstar Games never really talks about it, but Red Dead Revolver is a genuinely underappreciated gem of a game. Six years before Rockstar stunned us all with Red Dead Redemption, 2004 saw the release of a smaller and much more linear...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

A Classic PS1 Game Is Finally Getting The Remake It Deserves

Life is full of unexpected comebacks: Mickey Rourke. Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'. Mullets. And now, a cult 90's PS1 game is returning from the darkness. As confirmed yesterday during Nintendo's Mini Partner Direct, Namco's 1999 platformer Pac-Man World is being remade for modern platforms, for some reason. People seem happy about it, so who am I to judge?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Dead Revolver#Rockstar Games#Unreal Engine 5#Video Game#Red Dead Redemption
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. Turns out, not only is Ezra becoming a huge problem for authorities that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TechRadar

HBO Max just showed the future Netflix can look forward to

Netflix plans on introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in the near future – and if the success of HBO’s equivalent tier is anything to go by, the streamer is onto a winner. In a recent survey conducted by Insider (opens in new tab), 28% of HBO Max-subscribing...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for July 2022

With the newly-upgraded PlayStation Plus service rolling out, it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These free games are available for every tier of PlayStation Plus, so all of the service’s members can reap these rewards. As always, you have to have an...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Remake Possibly Leaked

Did Ubisoft just leak that it's working on a remake of the original and first Assassin's Creed game? While the Ezio trilogy -- Assassin's Creed 2, Assassins Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations -- have received re-releases, the first game in the series has largely been left untouched by Ubisoft. That said, this year the series is celebrating its 15-year anniversary, which means the first game is also celebrating its 15-year anniversary. And it looks like Ubisoft may cap this anniversary with some type of remaster or remake of the game that started it all.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Finally Breaks Silence on Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Temuera Morrison has been enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance in the Star Wars franchise. After making his jaw-dropping return as Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian, the New Zealand actor has officially become one of the main attractions in the MandoVerse and even got his own series The Book of Boba Fett which pretty much served as the franchise's opening salvo for 2022.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Boys Boss on the 'Herogasm' Scene That Set Off Alarm Bells: Amazon 'Has a Policy Against [Spoiler]'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk! In addition to being “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television,” as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke called it, the Prime Video drama’s “Herogasm” episode also earned another distinct honor: It gave Amazon execs pause for the first time because of a certain moment involving two unlikely fornicators at the supes orgy. (Unrelated, but: Did you also catch the episode’s stealth cameo?) “We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the...
TV SERIES
TechSpot

Check out this fan remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run made with Unreal Engine 5

Recap: Games based on popular entertainment franchises (and vice versa) are usually a recipe for disaster, but The Simpsons: Hit & Run was a rare exception. This 2003 action-adventure title from Radical Entertainment for the PlayStation 2, GameCube and Xbox (and later, the PC) proved popular with gamers and critics alike, and is often considered one of the best Simpsons tie-in games ever made. It also looks to be an ideal candidate for a fan-made remake.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skull and Bones Release Date Reportedly Leaks

Ubisoft fans may be setting sail later this year as the release date for Skull and Bones suggests the game is coming relatively soon. Skull and Bones has had a rocky development, largely starting off as a spin-off of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's beloved pirate mechanics before evolving into something much larger. It was announced in 2017, but has slowly lost its presence over time. Ubisoft has tried to remind fans that it is still coming, but various reports about its development and the amount of time it has taken for it to release has caused some to be concerned about the game. Over the years, there has even been concern that the game would be outright canceled, but it seems like that won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy