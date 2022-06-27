ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man dead and five hurt after attacker stabs several people in German asylum seeker shelter

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFdug_0gN7uzzR00

One man has been killed and five injured after a knife-wielding attacker stabbed several people in a shelter for asylum seekers in southern Germany , according to reports.

The attacker, reportedly a resident of the shelter, is said to have knocked on the doors of the rooms of the building in Kressbronn, on Lake Constance, on Sunday evening, the dpa agency said.

When residents opened their doors, he is reported to have stabbed them. One man died of his injuries at the scene, one seriously injured man was flown to a hospital, and four other injured people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police officers detained a 31-year-old man, whose name was not given in line with German privacy policy, in front of the asylum seekers' shelter.

It's unclear whether the attacker is the man who rioted in the same refugee accommodation in Kressbronn last month, threatening others with a knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYZOD_0gN7uzzR00

Forensic specialists were investigating the scene on Monday morning.

Mayor Daniel Enzensperger wrote on Facebook that he was shocked by what happened.

Mr Enzensperger wrote: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I would like to thank all emergency and rescue services from the police, fire brigade and rescue service.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Petrified' woman, 34, who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', inquest hears

A 'petrified' woman who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', an inquest has heard. Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, moved to East Yorkshire from Rotherham in 2017, to escape her ex-boyfriend Patrick Walsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Stabs#Asylum Seeker#The Asylum#Violent Crime#German
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment armed 12-YEAR-OLD boy robs a Michigan gas station: Child aims his grandfather's gun at cashier and fires a warning shot after she asks 'are you serious?'

A youngster was caught on surveillance camera video holding up a Michigan gas station as he demanded the money from the cashier. Footage sees the skinny 12-year-old waiting calmly in line in the town of Hartford, with his hand in his backpack as a customer in front of him pay for gas.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man tries to stop son’s arrest by using digger to claw at police officers

A pair of police officers in Vermont were attacked by an incensed father driving a digger after attempts were made to arrest his son. Shortly after police arrived to arrest Brandon Tallman on burglary and aggravated assault charges, his parents tried to break up the scene while their son was pulled away.Father Wayne Tallman climbed into the excavator parked in the driveway and footage shows the arm of the vehicle lowering and clawing at the troopers on the ground.He was eventually arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police officer disarms attacker by grabbing machete with handsPolice hope family get ‘peace’ as Rikki Neave’s murderer is sentencedRussian missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings in fresh attack on Ukraine’s capital
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Three in custody after 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio tractor-trailer

Fourty-six people were found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, local police said. Initial reports suggest the victims were migrants who had recently crossed the border. The trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help around 6pm, police said. When he came to investigate, he found the doors partially open and a number of deceased individuals inside. Sixteen survivors, including four children, were taken to local hospitals suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the city’s fire chief Charles...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 47, glassed man in face after downing bottle of wine and four gins on first night out after lockdown when she had turned to drink to battle stress of 12-hour A&E shifts

An NHS nurse who smashed her glass into a man's face after downing a bottle of wine and four gins on the first night after lockdown has been spared jail. Rebecca Prior, 47, had been on a night out with friends when she lunged at victim Charles Cocklin with a full gin glass in Canvas nightclub in Bournemouth, Dorset, last September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Derek Chauvin could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights as prosecutors say he was 'cold-blooded' in kneeling on the black man's neck

Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to sentence a former Minneapolis officer to 25 years for violating the rights of George Floyd, saying Derek Chauvin's actions were cold-blooded and needless as he knelt on the black man's neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. In a motion filed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Mother of Good Samaritan who shot cop killer and was mistakenly killed by police files lawsuit

A Colorado mother filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday after police shot and killed her son upon mistaking him for an active shooter. On the day he was shot in June 2021, Kathleen Boleyn's son, John Hurley, pulled out his gun and went after suspect Ronald Troyke after Troyke was accused of ambushing and fatally shooting Officer Gordon Beesley, court documents obtained by Fox Television Stations have reported.
ARVADA, CO
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

720K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy